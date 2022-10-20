 Skip to content

Joshua's Legs update for 20 October 2022

A little surprise for Halloween 🎃🕷️

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just in time for Halloween, two areas just got revamped to get their own unique atmosphere. To celebrate Joshua's favourite day of the year, he's prepared a little surprise for you starting October 24th..

Happy Halloween! 🎃🕷️

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1934330/Joshuas_Legs/

