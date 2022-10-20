Stability fixes and text improvements - version 1.3.2.

This is the first and hopefully one of the final patches of the game!

The following issues are addressed in this patch

Hidden phrase checking

To avoid those rare cases when for some unknown reason a phrase may become hidden under another phrase in the phrase inventory, an position checker has been introduced who looks for such cases and moves the hidden phrase in the first empty inventory slot.

Corrupt save file detection

We’ve had at least cases where player save files got corrupted by the OS. In order to help in such situations, now game looks if the save file loaded is valid, and if it is not, offers a helpful popup where to go and how to recover the lost progress.

Small fixes