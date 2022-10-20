Twitch Beta Key Drops Event

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, Descendants!

Twitch Drops event will be ongoing during the Steam Beta Test period.

Don’t worry if you haven’t signed up for the Steam Beta Test during the pre-registration period!

We have prepared an event where you can receive a Beta Key if you watch Twitch for just 15 minutes.

Link your Steam account to Twitch to watch The First Descendant live stream and receive the Steam Beta Key as well as various in-game rewards!

■ What are Twitch Drops?

If you watch certain live streams on Twitch for certain amounts of time, you can get special benefits, including in-game rewards.

■ Event Period

2022.10.20 00:00 ~ 2022.10.26 23:59 (PDT)

■ Event Reward

[table]

[tr]

[th]Mission Details[/th]

[th]Rewards[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Watch The First Descendant live stream for 15 minutes[/td]

[td]Steam Beta Key[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Watch The First Descendant live stream for 30 minutes[/td]

[td]100K Gold[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Watch The First Descendant live stream for 1 hour[/td]

[td]250K Gold, 5,000 Qulipothium[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Watch The First Descendant live stream for 1 hour and 30 minutes[/td]

[td]60 Caliber[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Watch The First Descendant live stream for 2 hours[/td]

[td]600 Caliber[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

※ Gold: In-game currency needed to research characters and enhance Runes

※ Qulipothium: Rune-exclusive currency needed to enhance Runes

※ Caliber: Cash currency that can boost research/purchase materials for Descendant research (crafting)

■ How to participate

Visit the event page and follow the guide to link accounts [LINK]

※ Log in with your Twitch account where you will watch the live stream → Link your Steam account where you will be participating in The First Descendant Steam Beta Test.

From Twitch Drops Inventory, click the “Claim Now”

※ If you click Twitch Drops Inventory from the event page, you will be directed to “Claim Now”.

Rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox

※ You need to [Complete Tutorial > Enter Albion] in order to collect your reward from the mailbox in Albion (near plaza and shopping district).

■ Event FAQ

[table]

[tr]

[th]Where can I find my Steam Beta Key after watching a live stream for 15 minutes?[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]To check your Steam Beta Key, go to the event page’s Receive Twitch Drops for The First Descendant section,

and click the “Claim Reward”. [LINK]

If you have finished watching, but have not received the Beta Key, please proceed with the below process.

Go to event page’s "Link Twitch Drops” section, and link your accounts following steps 1 and 2 After watching the live stream for 15 minutes, go to Twitch Drops Inventory, and click the “Claim Now" From step 3, "Receive Twitch Drops for The First Descendant”, click the “Claim Reward" button, and check your beta key

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]How do I register my Steam Beta Key?[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Please refer to the following guide to register your Steam Beta Key. [LINK][/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]How long do I have to watch the live stream in order to get rewards?[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]You can check your progress in your Twitch Drops Inventory. [LINK][/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]How do I link my Twitch account with my Steam account?[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Please visit the event page’s "Link Twitch Drops” section. [LINK][/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]What do I do if I don’t have a Twitch/Steam account?[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]You need to link both your Twitch and Steam accounts to participate in the event.

If you don’t have an account but would like to participate in the event, please create a new account.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Is there a limit to the amount of Twitch Drops rewards I can get?[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]If you meet the above watch time requirements, you can obtain Twitch Drops rewards once for each Steam account. (Total of 5 items)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]I watched the live stream on Twitch, but the watch time progress doesn’t change.[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]You need to watch The First Descendant live stream to participate in the event. [[LINK]](https://www.twitch.tv/directory/game/The First Descendant)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]I haven’t received my rewards. [/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]If you’ve linked your accounts but still haven’t received rewards, please check the following:

Make sure that you linked your Twitch account where you watched the live stream with the Steam account where you play The First Descendant. Make sure your linked Steam account has The First Descendant in the Steam Library. Make sure you clicked the “Claim Now” in Twitch Drops Inventory. Make sure you clicked the “Claim Reward” on the event page. Make sure you watched Drops live stream in The First Descendant category. Make sure you met all the requirements. You can check your progress in your Twitch Drops Inventory. [LINK]

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

For more information, please see the page below!

[LINK]

Thank you.