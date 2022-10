Share · View all patches · Build 9762838 · Last edited 20 October 2022 – 13:59:36 UTC by Wendy

Movement speed of all heroes reduced.

The upper limit of mobile upgrade is changed to 5%

Running skills improved to 3%

Ash initial damage reduced to 35.

Thunder initial damage reduced to 70.

The unlocking cost of some heroes has been reduced.

The unlocking cost of some rage skills has been reduced.

The cost of some upgrades is reduced.

Basic HP of enemies in normal and difficult modes increased by 10% and 15% respectively.