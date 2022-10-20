V0.1245 - New Gameplay Camera (Experimental)

Share · View all patches · Build 9762759 · Last edited 20 October 2022 – 14:09:28 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi all,

Finally figured out some camera changes I've been wanting to do for a while - and here they are!

Opt-in to the experimental branch to try it out early:



Additions

Test for custom decal loading via URL - To make sharing designs with custom decals easier.

Select a decal and enter a URL in the input field to use.

Select a decal and enter a URL in the input field to use. Added more contrast to vehicle module health display.

Added entrance animation to health icons of newly damaged vehicle modules.

Damage delt to vehicle internals by the player is now logged.

More information on the player's penetrations/ricochets/non-penetrations is now logged.

Fixes

Fixed pan sensitivity setting not initiating with the correct currently-set value.

Reload progress bar no longer creates a duplicate when resetting a custom battle.

Changes

Sun lens flare instensity now changes based on time of day.

Cloud colour now changes based on time of day.

Crosshair moved closer to the top of the screen. Results in less screen space used for the sky and more for looking at your beautiful tank. This might take some getting used to.

Crosshair no longer affected by camera smoothing or shake

Gameplay camera pivot is now just above the commander cupola. Instead of above the centre of the fighting compartment.

Can now zoom to 0 distance from the camera pivot, resulting in a first person perspective.

Gameplay camera orbit is now squashed vertically, lowering the max and min height of the camera. This typically makes your tank take up more of the bottom of the screen. This can be adjusted in the camera settings.

Increased resolution of crosshair.

Moved vehicle module health to bottom centre of screen, to allow the ammo storage display to go further to the left of the screen.

Kill log now highlights the player name.

Vehicle crosshair now becomes a dot when your vehicle is destroyed.

Increased contrast of log messages.

Camera look sensitivity no longer scales with camera's square distance from pivot.

Reload timer now disappears when your vehicle has no weapons and when your vehicle stops functioning.

Camera tracking smoothing now only affects the vertical axis.

Changed camera smoothing technique, removing the drag behind the vehicle.

Let me know what you think of the camera changes.