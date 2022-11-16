 Skip to content

Train Valley 2 update for 16 November 2022

Train Valley 2: Workshop Gems - Emerald DLC is available for purchase now

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Train Valley 2 community is a gem! You are full of creativity and outstanding ideas that help us move forward with the game.

Our railway network is growing fast, and we are close to reaching 2000 community-made levels. We have picked some of the most played weekly and monthly featured levels, balanced and polished them, and created a series of packs called "Train Valley 2 GEMs". We are happy to present the second pack in the series – Train Valley 2: Emerald.

  • Experience 50 new levels fully rebuilt and rebalanced
  • Enjoy the smart combination of different mechanics and train ages
  • Tons of tasks and brain-teasing missions

