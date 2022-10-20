This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Happy Halloween!

We've made some improvements to Steampunk Graveyard with a few tweaks and additions in our Pits and Ladders update, just in time for Halloween

The changes include:

Ladders are easier to climb with the player sticking to them better

Pits have been added in the underground area that can provide areas to hide or additional danger

Tweaked the level generation to encourage more exploration of both the above and below ground areas

The large brain-powered mechanoids now bounce you away if you try to run past them

If you don't already have the game, we have a 50% off sale running from October 21st to November 4th and you can buy the game in a bundle with our other games for an extra discount.