 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Steampunk Graveyard update for 20 October 2022

Pits and Ladders

Share · View all patches · Build 9762717 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Happy Halloween!

We've made some improvements to Steampunk Graveyard with a few tweaks and additions in our Pits and Ladders update, just in time for Halloween

The changes include:

  • Ladders are easier to climb with the player sticking to them better
  • Pits have been added in the underground area that can provide areas to hide or additional danger
  • Tweaked the level generation to encourage more exploration of both the above and below ground areas
  • The large brain-powered mechanoids now bounce you away if you try to run past them

If you don't already have the game, we have a 50% off sale running from October 21st to November 4th and you can buy the game in a bundle with our other games for an extra discount.

Changed depots in linux64 branch

View more data in app history for build 9762717
Steampunk Graveyard Linux 64 Depot Depot 956433
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link