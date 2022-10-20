Happy Halloween!
We've made some improvements to Steampunk Graveyard with a few tweaks and additions in our Pits and Ladders update, just in time for Halloween
The changes include:
- Ladders are easier to climb with the player sticking to them better
- Pits have been added in the underground area that can provide areas to hide or additional danger
- Tweaked the level generation to encourage more exploration of both the above and below ground areas
- The large brain-powered mechanoids now bounce you away if you try to run past them
If you don't already have the game, we have a 50% off sale running from October 21st to November 4th and you can buy the game in a bundle with our other games for an extra discount.
Changed depots in linux64 branch