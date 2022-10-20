Version 1.1 coming soon - join the playtest!

Northernfolk!

There's a wind of change rushing over the icy fields of the Frozen North. Please forgive the long radio silence, but we've been working hard on digesting all of the post full release feedback and putting it into use.

We know many of you were left with an appetite for improvement an polish after the 1.0 version of the game was brought to you in June. Looking at the comments and reviews we decided to go for a deep and thorough makeover of the game's core systems, rather than focusing on quick and superficial fixes. The upcoming ver. 1.1 - expected to arrive early in November - will bring about a grounds-up rework of the AI in the game, among many other, smaller QoL improvements.

Join the playtest!

With that, the good folks at Paranoid Interactive would like to heartily invite EVERYONE to an open playtest, aimed to provide player feedback to 1.1 ahead of it's official release. That's correct - not only the owners of Frozenheim will be eligible to participate in the playtest. We want to have some fresh blood sinking into the frozen soil of the Northland as well...

The playtest is starting shortly (might even happen tomorrow!) and you can already apply for participation by clicking the Request Access button in the "Join the Playtest" widget (or "join the uninitialized", whenever the Steam client acts up) on the Frozenheim Storepage.

With the 1.1 Playtest release we'll be notifying you of all the ways you can provide your feedback to the Frozenheim dev and QA teams (there will be a feedback form available and we'll be prioritizing the input coming through there).

That's it for today, please apply for the playtest if you want to help us to...

Make Odin proud!

Sincerely,

Paranoid Interactive & Hyperstrange