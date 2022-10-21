Roboquest - Hotfix 0.11.1

Howdy Guardians!

We're obviously hard at work on the next update and we're also still cooking that sweat devblog some of you might be waiting for. In the meantime, we definitely needed to fix some of those pesky bugs that were hindering your gameplay experience, so here's a small hotfix for the Autumn update.

You can find the list of changes below as well as a quick note at the end regarding some of the more problematic issues you've been reporting.

Gameplay

• 'Long Rifle' can no longer roll the 'Bullseye' affix

• When 'Long Rifle' rolls the 'Explosive' affix, it now triggers every 3 shots instead of 2

Optimization

• Improved the performance cost of some materials and textures

• 'Uncle Jim' should no longer be shaking like crazy on client

• 'Uncle Jim' lava floor should now be synchronized for both the server and client players

Bugfix

• Speculative crash fixes occurring when: dropping a weapon, destroying a flying enemy, destroying a rail bot

• Fixed a crash occurring when you'd join a multiplayer game while your brobot was already riding a trail

• Fixed a bug where purchasing a basecamp upgrade while having the exact required amount of wrenches required to buy it would prevent you from purchasing it (but still update the tooltip as if you'd have purchased it)

• 'Safety Trick' protective bubble will no longer prompt the interactive text 'Reboot your Brobot' while getting close to your brobot in multiplayer

• Added several logs to several crashes and bugs we're currently tracking

Known Issues

Developers' Note: We're tracking the issues below. We know they are heavily hindering your gameplay experience (or straight up preventing you to play) and we are following your reports on that side with a lot of attention. We're sorry for the inconvenience and are working on it. But they aren't as 'easy-to-fix' as most bugs and crashes because they are sometimes tied to our game engine or to a specific combination of specs on your side (motherboard / graphic card for instance). And that requires us to expand our testing environment to figure out a way to fix them on our end.• Mouse inputs not registering (you're unable to shoot) - Make sure to run your game in Fullscreen for the time being, if the issue persists, it means it's probably an input recording bug on our end and we're currently tracking it

• Loss of performance since the autumn update - We're still unsure what can be causing this since our work on the performance side of things should obviously have improved them rather than deteriorate them, we're on the hunt

• High CPU temperature - This is a long-lasting issue and the more we learn about performances and the more we improve them, the closer we'll be to finding a solution to that. For the time being and even if we know it isn't convenient to follow such a workaround, you can find a temporary solution here

• Missing basecamp visuals - This isn't an issue per-say but many of you have been voicing their deception when discovering the current state of the basecamp. Rest assured that this is just temporary! The 3D basecamp will be back prettier than ever! more explanations on that side in our next devblog

That's it for this hotfix, see you soon Guardians and in the meantime, happy robot bashing!

