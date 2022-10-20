Update 24: Balance changes, new robber class and improvements!

This update contains a new robber class called "Gym Buddy", who can place trampolines to allow his teammates to reach previously unreachable places and spawns with a new gym bag. This bag grants health regeneration to nearby robbers and contains customer and employee disguises to allow for quick outfit swaps without having to knock out civilians. It can be carried around by robbers and can even be transported by drone to help out your teammates inside the bank!



The two classes introduced in the previous update have also received some changes: Micro can now be shot when hiding inside debris, bodies, or bags, and he had his movement speed while being shrunk reduced to make him a bit easier to hit. To compensate for these changes, he can now carry bomb bags while tiny, allowing him to sneak in through previously impossible entry points, and help his team by blowing up the vaults.

Janitor also received lots of changes, his ability to deny robbers money bags and dispose of dead robber bodies, preventing revives, was too disruptive and has been adjusted: He can now only dispose of NPC bodies, and can no longer recycle money bags. His new passive perk allows him to place temporary locks on normal doors, which then need to be lockpicked by robbers before they can open them. He can place a lock for every 5 objects he recycled, allowing him to place multiple locks per round if he can find enough trash to recycle. His water puddle now also shows the wet footprints of characters walking through it, giving it a bit more gameplay viability.

There is also keybinding support for lots of new keys, and the reloading key can now be changed, as well as the brand-new weapon cycle key which allows you to cycle through all available weapons with just one key!

Multiple other improvements and bugfixes are also included in this update, votes not ending on some servers should be fixed now, vote kicks can no longer be dodged by players leaving the server, and some collision issues allowing Micro to hide in walls have also been fixed!

Full changelog:

New:

added new robber class "Gym Buddy" (can place trampolines and spawns with a gym bag that contains disguises for his teams and heals nearby robbers)

added keybinding support for more keys (ö, ü, ...)

added keybinding support for mouse wheel up/down

added keybinding support for left mouse button

added reloading and weapon cycle keybindings

added sprint toggle option

Changes:

players can now shoot through dead bodies, money bags, and destroyed wall pieces (50% damage reduction)

reduced tiny Micros acceleration and movement speed

reduced tiny Micros interaction range

tiny Micro walk/run animations improved

Micro can now carry bomb bags and bodies

Janitor puddles now cause characters to leave wet footprints for a short time

changed Janitor's primary weapon from Carbine to SMG

Janitors can no longer pick up player bodies or money bags

Janitor can now place a lock on a normal door after picking up 5 objects (multiple times per round)

robbers can lockpick Janitor locks (takes 8 seconds)

Level Editor:

added "Revert Selection" button that reverts to the previous object selection

added "Sideways Elevator" that can move in any direction and has a customizable speed

improved performance on custom maps with lots of cars

fixed some maps not loading when playtesting

Fixes: