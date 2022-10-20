Quality of Life Updates 1.1

It has been one hell of a month, full of fun surprises and good news, folks. Having close connections with a legendary programmer and game designer Mev Dinc came as a power-boost for our creativity and game improvements. He kindly reviewed our game and helped us come up with a solid plan for major updates to our well received game. We can’t thank him enough for this. Thank you Mev for the wonderful tinkering process and all of the insightful thoughts😊

So lets jump to the fun part; the first installment of quality-of-life changes. Our players unique thoughts and comments led us to go over the game mechanics, environments, color palettes and performance. In that sense, we are updating our game as well as our workflow which has become part of our learning curve.

Our first quality of life update is addressing the following issues:

Flashing Text of Dialogues and Intros: Knowing that certain flashing patterns may cause a photosensitive response in viewers, we have chosen to get rid of that effect for better readability and healthier sight.

Ship/Environment Contrast: Having an experienced pair of eyes (Mev Dinc) to review our levels led us to increase the contrast between the ship and the environments. Color palette and self-illumination methods are being updated for better viewing experience.

Frame Rate: Our original approach to frame rate of this game was setting it to 45 fps which proved to be an issue for certain high-end PCs. For that matter, we started improving draw-calls with various methods and aimed at setting the FPS to 60.

Visual Quality and Performance Improvements: Art evolves itself and so does a game. We are working on getting better results of our 3D art style and pushing ourselves for improving the coding to yield satisfactory performance.

Thank you all for the journey and see you in our next news.