Hi!

Scooter DLC is already here, and with it, we are giving you a special bundle with the primary game. This will save you even more money.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/28151/Plus_Edition/

Very important for those who already own Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021. To enjoy Scooter DLC you must first update your game!

Remember this is new to us, so we look forward to your feedback and recommendations. Feel free to drop by our discord!