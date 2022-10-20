Patch Notes v1.015

Hey everyone!

We've got another patch for you all today updating and adding some things, as well as fixing some more of the issues that you all have been reporting. Please keep the reviews and feedback coming. We love reading through it all, plus it will help us continue improving the game! If you run into any issues or want to send more feedback than what you want to include in a review, feel free to post in our discussion boards, or in our Discord!

Fixed soft lock issue with recycling the buildings or machines.

Allow camera to zoom out when in Freedom or Terrain mode.

Fixed camera issue where it prevented the player from moving or placing objects closer to the edge of the map.

Fixed issue with non-pistol weapons not equiping properly in the dungeons.

Fixed low energy darkness levels so it won't get darker each time.

Fixed camera zoom setting before and after going to bed.

Fixed oxygen and water machines max levels as you recycle the respective machines.

Added Inventory key 'i' which will load straight the player straight into the blueprint or items inventory depending where they are.

Added 'exit' button to the market or forging menus.

Updated shop functions so it won't sell blueprints or recipes that the player have already.

Updated enemy stats (knock back, speed and hp) in the dungeons.