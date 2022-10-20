Heavy Machinery Update - Coldfix 1

Got another fix update for you today! Thank you so much for sending in reports and posting feedback everyone!
Before we get into the patch notes I have some things I would like to expand on:
First, we buffed the rocket launcher. It now does more than twice the damage, has a faster reload speed, and also projectile speed. It now immobilizes any tank with one hit, instakills any large drone, and destroys every turret (except the Gatling turret) with two hits max. So now it's up to you to use it and abuse it!
Next, we added a new feature in multiplayer: when you start moving the drillship (eg. pressing the up/down lever) a notification will be sent in chat to notify other players that you are moving the ship. This way you can quickly spot WHO KEEPS MESSING with the ship. This is only a small step towards solving the griefing problem but before a more complex system gets added, this could help in the meantime.
We also improved accuracy of turrets so they stop wasting ammo and hit targets reliably. This only applies to player's turrets though. COG turrets still have the same accuracy as before. So don't worry, you won't get evaporated the second you walk too close to an enemy ship.
- Rich
Patch Notes
New Features
- If a player triggers movement of the drillship during multiplayer, a notification will be sent to chat so everyone can see who did it
Changes
- Increased rocket damage from 110 to 230
- Increased rocket launcher projectile speed by 33%
- Increased rocket launcher reload speed
- Made rocket launcher ammo cheaper to produce
- Decreased rocket launcher blast radius by 25%
- Decreased handmortar high explosive ammo damage from 200 to 150
- Increased handmortar blast radius by 25%
- Increased the probability of boiler item to drop
- Improved player's turrets accuracy so they're able to hit even fast-moving targets (applies only to player's turrets, COG turrets have the same accuracy as before)
- Decreased the amount of items dropping from tanks
- Increased Marshal's accuracy
Fixes
SMALL DRONES
- Fixed small drones flying into obstacles making them impossible to kill
- Fixed small drones being able to fly through drillship walls
- Fixed small drones not chasing the player inside the drillship
- Fixed small drones facing down while flying around
- Fixed small drones staying in place when losing the player out of their sight
- Fixed small drones getting stuck on ragdolls
- Fixed small drones not shooting at the player when crouched
- Fixed small drones not facing clients while attacking
- Fixed small drones having giant shadows
- Fixed small drone ragdolls moving weirdly on the client
TANKS
- Fixed tanks honking all the time making you feel like you're in the middle of Manhattan
- Fixed tanks dropping only a small part of the loot if you destroyed them before shooting off every part
- Fixed tanks shooting at player inside drillship even when they don't have a line of sight
- Fixed tanks having no smokes coming out of their chimneys
OTHER
- Fixed the Rattlesnake stamina drain - if you equipped it while running it would drain all your stamina
- Fixed rocket launcher and rocket ammo not having scrap recipes
- Fixed tier 3 production module not being able to produce some of the tier 1 modules
- Fixed production station missing recipes for most of the tier 3 modules
- Fixed drone and tank spawner modules not being able to retreat drones and tanks after loading the game
- Fixed spawner modules spawning units immediately after loading the game ignoring the saved cooldown
- Fixed bugged list of mods
- Fixed Linux not auto-restarting after switching mods
- Fixed Wardrobe mod inifnitely loading
- Fixed some issues that caused the Linux version to crash often
- Fixed not being able to switch to other turrets in the gunner seat
- Fixed submarine beds - if you saved the game in them and then loaded it would instakill you
- Fixed COGs being stuck in the beginning drillship
- Fixed not being able to access wardrobe chest from the wardrobe mod
- Fixed the wrist computer having two overlapping logos
- Fixed floating or clipping backpack when player equipped any tool or weapon
- Fixed "Raid COG drillship" quest being offered too soon
- Fixed not being able to complete the "Longer drillship" quest
- Fixed "Refinery Module T2" quest being in the wrong order
- Fixed some tank/drone parts having incorrect sounds
- Fixed eruption and UI sounds being extremely loud even when the volume is set to 0
