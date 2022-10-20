Heavy Machinery Update - Coldfix 1

Got another fix update for you today! Thank you so much for sending in reports and posting feedback everyone!

Before we get into the patch notes I have some things I would like to expand on:

First, we buffed the rocket launcher. It now does more than twice the damage, has a faster reload speed, and also projectile speed. It now immobilizes any tank with one hit, instakills any large drone, and destroys every turret (except the Gatling turret) with two hits max. So now it's up to you to use it and abuse it!

Next, we added a new feature in multiplayer: when you start moving the drillship (eg. pressing the up/down lever) a notification will be sent in chat to notify other players that you are moving the ship. This way you can quickly spot WHO KEEPS MESSING with the ship. This is only a small step towards solving the griefing problem but before a more complex system gets added, this could help in the meantime.

We also improved accuracy of turrets so they stop wasting ammo and hit targets reliably. This only applies to player's turrets though. COG turrets still have the same accuracy as before. So don't worry, you won't get evaporated the second you walk too close to an enemy ship.

Rich

Patch Notes

New Features

If a player triggers movement of the drillship during multiplayer, a notification will be sent to chat so everyone can see who did it

Changes

Increased rocket damage from 110 to 230

Increased rocket launcher projectile speed by 33%

Increased rocket launcher reload speed

Made rocket launcher ammo cheaper to produce

Decreased rocket launcher blast radius by 25%

Decreased handmortar high explosive ammo damage from 200 to 150

Increased handmortar blast radius by 25%

Increased the probability of boiler item to drop

Improved player's turrets accuracy so they're able to hit even fast-moving targets (applies only to player's turrets, COG turrets have the same accuracy as before)

Decreased the amount of items dropping from tanks

Increased Marshal's accuracy

Fixes

SMALL DRONES

Fixed small drones flying into obstacles making them impossible to kill

Fixed small drones being able to fly through drillship walls

Fixed small drones not chasing the player inside the drillship

Fixed small drones facing down while flying around

Fixed small drones staying in place when losing the player out of their sight

Fixed small drones getting stuck on ragdolls

Fixed small drones not shooting at the player when crouched

Fixed small drones not facing clients while attacking

Fixed small drones having giant shadows

Fixed small drone ragdolls moving weirdly on the client

TANKS

Fixed tanks honking all the time making you feel like you're in the middle of Manhattan

Fixed tanks dropping only a small part of the loot if you destroyed them before shooting off every part

Fixed tanks shooting at player inside drillship even when they don't have a line of sight

Fixed tanks having no smokes coming out of their chimneys

OTHER