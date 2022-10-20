More Unlocks! Muppet, Jolly & Hammer

Holdfast: Nations At War has been updated! Lace your boots and make your uniform presentable for inspection as this update to the game will introduce 4 new unlock-able heads, version 6 of the Holdfast SDK providing modders with many more functions for the character editor alongside a whole slew of bug fixes.

Take a read below in more detail of all that will be coming in this update, you never know what you may find…

Heads, Heads And More Heads

With the release of this update 4 new heads are now available in the game. These chaps feature some rather prominent facial expressions that will have your fellow rankers questioning what you’ve been through and seen throughout the war.

New Unlocks

● George ‘Muppet‘ Burton unlocked at Silver 3 (Rank 30)

● Albert ‘Jolly’ Saxton unlocked at Decorated 3 (Rank 60)

● Frank ‘Hammer’ Chapman unlocked at Valour 1 (Rank 65)

● Thomas ‘Shellshocked’ Baker unlocked at Decorated 2 (Rank 55)

Anyone looking to further increase their collection of heads and has not already done so, can obtain a free special head by joining the official Holdfast Discord server via the ‘Escape’ menu while playing a match.

SDK Version 6 Released

New modding systems arrive to the SDK further expanding upon the new additions made in-line with the Linebattle 2.0 update. Uniform modders will now have a range of new tools to further streamline the uniform creation process.



Created by ApexPhantom

Artisans can now set up their modifications to use the base Holdfast heads unlocked through progression when creating uniforms. In addition to this, mod packs featuring heads can also be created by artisans. The full list of SDK changes and new features can be found in the change log below.

Content Creator Spotlight

The number of Holdfast content creators has grown rapidly over the last year and every day more and more new faces are sharing their Holdfast experiences for the world to see. With the addition of the content creators corner in the official Holdfast discord it is now easier than ever to get connected and network with other like minded creators in the Holdfast space.

We caught up with veteran Holdfast streamer Pirate Gamer 123 and the ever entertaining BippityBoppity to find out more about why they make content for Holdfast.

Pirate Gamer 123

[twitch.tv/pirategamer123](twitch.tv/pirategamer123)

“I’ve been streaming for 9 years now. I wanted to share the silly things I do when playing games and meet other people who share similar passions in gaming. The Holdfast community is amazing. No round of Holdfast is ever the same as the last. There is always someone to bear witness to my awful moments in melee and I like laughing together with people around the world.

There's never a dull moment and it makes me feel very special and warm inside that the AGS team not only engages with streamers but also talks to us on a personal level. Feel like part of a long distance family.

The Holdfast content creators are more than happy to help with anything and a fair few of us Holdfast streamers have gotten to know each other and support each other too. We are always looking to meet new people/streamers.”

BippityBoppity

[twitch.tv/bippityboppityzippityzop](twitch.tv/bippityboppityzippityzop)

“I've been streaming for about 5 months now, my first stream was playing Holdfast! I've played the game for over a year, I didn't think of really getting into streaming and content creation until I watched some YouTubers play the game like SovietWomble and 5uhDude.I knew I wanted to make funny videos from Holdfast to put on YouTube, and figured streaming it on Twitch was a great way to help guide viewers there!

The best Twitch and YouTube content I've gotten out of Holdfast has been with other Holdfast content creators! You have to lean into the craziness, so be sure to join special events held by different regiments like Star Wars and The Great Emu War. Checking out the Holdfast Discord is a great place to start, and there's always people willing to play.”

Something Terrif..ying Is Coming!

Rumors have spread of fallen men rising from their bitter ends, an envious force has returned for revenge and soon he will arrive at the front. We must prepare or else our end will be one of chaos and peril. Ready your muskets men and aim for their heads, for soon it will be the Night of the Freds!



Enlist to stop this evil from taking over Holdfast… or do Monsieur Fred’s bidding on the 24th of October 2022 and register your interest in this limited time event on our official Discord.

Join the 'Night of The Freds' event here.

Changelog 83 - Game Version 2.9.8328.21711

Count

● 4 new features and improvements.

● 7 additions to the Holdfast SDK.

● 21 bug fixes.

Stay tuned for more Holdfast soon and as always, may good health be yours.

- Anvil Game Studios

Refleax, Rycon, Dreas, Wrexial, Walki, Jackson, Rejenorst, Harper, Storey, UberJuice, Stan, Headbusta & Winston (The Cat).