Firestone Idle RPG update for 20 October 2022

Patch notes for version 6.2.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 6.2.4

What’s New:

New research trees on Library, Exotic Merchant and Alchemist.
The Amulet that can be purchased with Golden keys will require you to confirm the purchase from now on.
Added an animation for the Character level up.

Changes:

Removed the “Show visual effects” option from the settings.
The chests will now never include twice the same item.
The Quests will not show notification on game startup if there are only the weekly quests pending.

Fixes:

Fixed a bug with the inventory items count.
Fixed the issue that ethereal shards were not showing on duplicate legendary seal (visual bug).
Fixed the issue that the Fight Boss button wasn’t working on some cases.
Fixed the duplicate leaderboard entries issue.
Fixed the dodge calculation bug with Danysa’s skills.
Fixed several minor bugs.

We want to thank everyone for reporting issues you encounter!

Support: www.holydaygames.com/support/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/firestonegame

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/StzRZmv

For the full patch notes list visit:
https://holydaygames.com/patchnotes/firestone-patch-notes/

