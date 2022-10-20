 Skip to content

DeadOS update for 20 October 2022

Version 0.12.2 is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9762315 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! Got a small update for you this time because I've been a bit sick and had to work on some other things but believe me I'm still committed to the project!

This week I've added some new sound effects on top of the ones previously added, namely one for when doors are being broken and two others for when a window is being attacked and when it is smashed.

I hope you like the new sounds that are being added and I look forward to bringing more AI based updates soon!

Changed files in this update

DeadOS Content Depot 1590851
  • Loading history…
