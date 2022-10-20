Version 0.12.2 is now live!

Hi everyone! Got a small update for you this time because I've been a bit sick and had to work on some other things but believe me I'm still committed to the project!

This week I've added some new sound effects on top of the ones previously added, namely one for when doors are being broken and two others for when a window is being attacked and when it is smashed.

I hope you like the new sounds that are being added and I look forward to bringing more AI based updates soon!