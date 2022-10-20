Update #1 – New 11 Languages, New Map and Soundtracks and Other Balance Changes!

Hey everyone!

We are very excited to present to you the first major update for Crimson Dawn.

New Languages

We’ve got a lot of feedback from players about the importance of playing the game in their language. Since it is very important to us to give as many players as possible a chance to enjoy the game, Crimson Dawn now officially supports the following languages:

English, French, German, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Turkish, Russian, Korean, Japanese and Simplified Chinese.

New Map: Mystic Meadows

Experience a new chapter of the adventure with the new map ‘Mystic Meadows’. Take on five new missions, unique monsters and bosses! Arm yourself with new artefacts that increase your character’s stats.



Also, a new mechanic called ‘Madness Zones’ was added to the game. During the fights, you will come across randomly generated zones with special debuffs. Each of these zones has a goal which you can complete to receive a reward equivalent to a boss chest.

Mystic Meadows can be unlocked by completing Wasteland Mission 3—be prepared to face a completely new challenge!



New Soundtracks: 2 New Battle Themes

For the new map, we wanted the music to be special. With the new battle theme, the mystical atmosphere of the Mystic Meadows will accompany you into battle.

We pay attention to your requests, so please enjoy a brand new main battle theme for our previous map ‘Wasteland’.

You can discuss your experience with the game and report bugs on our Discord server: https://discord.gg/N4Arfz7UqH

We will keep reading your feedback and do our best to provide you with hotfixes and new content as soon as possible.

I hope you will continue to enjoy and support Crimson Dawn. Thank you!

Sincerely,

Purple Lake Team

Change Log

New Content

New Map: Mystic Meadows

The new map can be unlocked by completing Wasteland Mission 3

You can change maps by clicking on the map name in the Map Mission selection window

The new map also has 5 missions, all of which are available once you have it unlocked

The Mystic Meadows will reward you with more Coins than Wasteland, which is great for unlocking character skills

There is a new mission type, to clear Madness Zones, a new mechanic on the Mystic Meadows map

There are 3 new artifacts which can be unlocked to appear in chests after you complete Mystic Meadows missions 1, 2, and 3

New Madness Zones

A new mechanic on the Mystic Meadows map, zones will spawn around the map

You need to stay inside the zones to clear them and get a chest as reward, but while inside you also get a debuff

There are several goal and debuff combinations you may find

New Artifacts

The 3 new artifacts will only appear in chests to be chosen during a run, after you unlocked them by completing missions 1, 2, and 3 on Mystic Meadows

These new artifacts are cursed and will increase one statistic, but decrease another

The new artifacts:

Cursed Coin

Critical Chance +20%

Movement Speed -30%

Knight's Armor

All weapons Size +50%

All weapons Cooldown +25%

Sniper's Bracer

All weapons Damage +15%

All weapons Flying Speed -20%

New Collector Item

A new collector item can now drop rarely from destroyable map objects (like cactus on Wasteland, or mushroom on Mystic Meadows)

When you pick up this Collector, it will draw in all dropped materials and shards to you

New Music

New music while playing on the Wasteland map

New music while playing on the Mystic Meadows map

New 11 Languages

We added localization for 11 new languages:

French

Italian

German

Spanish (ES)

Polish

Brazilian Portuguese

Turkish

Russian

Simplified Chinese

Korean

Japanese

Balance Changes

Characters

Sorceress will now start with Ray and Meteor weapons, instead of Ray and Magic Orb, and Magic Orb will now be unlocked by completing Wasteland Mission 5, instead of Meteor

Sorceress trait will now increase projectiles for every 2 magic weapons, instead of every 3

Trickster skill gold costs have been reduced to be more in line with the other characters

Artifacts

Ice Trail slow effect has been increased from 50% to 70% and the duration of the ice has been increased from 6 to 10 seconds

For the Damage increasing artifact, the time required for the damage increase without getting hit has been reduced from 3 to 2 seconds

Attributes

Attributes now have limits, when you have reached the limit you will no longer see that attribute during level up

Attributes have a limit of 1000 (percent or points, depending on the attribute) except for these with lower limits:

Defense: 80%

Double Shards: 100%

Double Materials: 100%

Adrenaline Rush: -80%

Shadow Step: 90%

Soul Reap: 100%

Health

Common increased from 5 to 10 points

Uncommon increased from 10 to 20 points

Rare increased from 15 to 30 points

You are also more likely to get uncommon and rare options during level up

Movement Speed



Common increased from 4% to 5%

Uncommon increased from 8% to 10%

Rare increased from 12% to 25%

You are also more likely to get rare options during level up

Double Materials



You are more likely to get uncommon and rare options during level up

Adrenaline Rush

You are more likely to get rare options during level up

Shadow Step



Common increased from 1% to 2%

Uncommon increased from 2% to 4%

Rare increased from 4% to 8%

You are also more likely to get uncommon and rare options during level up

Longshot

Common increased from 5% to 6%

Uncommon increased from 7% to 15%

Rare increased from 10% to 25%

You are also more likely to get uncommon and rare options during level up

Ram

Uncommon increased from 8% to 10%

Rare icnreased from 11% to 20%

You are also more likely to get rare options during level up

Defense

Rare increased from 6% to 8%

Weapons

Arrow blacksmith upgrades for "Same target damage" have been replaced with Penetration and Damage upgrades, as this was a leftover unused modifier

Spear will now keep attacking vertically, if you last moved in a vertical direction and then stopped - previously it would always revert to attacking horizontally

Chests

You are now slightly more likely to find artifacts in chests, instead of new weapons

Other Changes

Blacksmith

Locked weapons now have a text hint on how to unlock them

Locked weapons and upgrades are shown more clearly

Map Missions



Total rewards and unlocks for completing all selected missions are shown more clearly

Mission Success



On Mission Success you will now also see what you have unlocked for completing the selected

missions

Level Up



Weapon upgrades now clearly show the stat changes you get from the upgrade

Misc