Improved graphics and new Multiplayer – update 4.0 now available

Update 4.0 is now available. It introduces a number of changes and fixes that revamp the game and add new functionality to the multiplayer. It is the biggest update to Warplanes: WW1 Fighters and we have been working on it for the last 3 months.

The change you will definitely notice is the graphics. We released the first version of the game in January 2020. Since then we have learned a lot. We utilized this knowledge for Warplanes: Battles over Pacific, and now we want to revamp the first installment of Warplanes as well. We improved the skies, shaders and terrain, aircraft lighting, and reflections in the water.

The biggest changes have reached the multiplayer mode. We listened to your feedback and in order to introduce some of the desired functionality, we had to take a bold step and created standalone multiplayer.

At the moment, the game has two modes – Multiplayer launched from the main menu and Legacy Multiplayer, the core rules of which have remained unchanged, but it too has received features and new content.

Legacy Multiplayer (available, as before, from within the Campaign)

We added a second board so that you can manage your planes in an intuitive and easy way.

We added a requested feature of enabling friendly fire in the Team Deathmatch, Co-Op and Raid modes.

15 new maps available for PvP modes.

NOTE: In Legacy Multiplayer planes are shared with the Singleplayer mode.

Multiplayer (new, launched from the main menu)

All planes are available from the start and are fully upgraded.

Player gains experience that unlocks more ranks. Ranks unlock new decals (over 60 new pictures!).

Host can select which planes are allowed in the session. This gives you the possibility to exclude some planes or even to create a session with only one playable plane.

We added a requested feature of enabling friendly fire in the Team Deathmatch, Co-Op and Raid modes.

Added favorite bar in the respawn window. You can add up to 3 planes to favorites and pick a respawn plane swiftly.

15 new maps available for PvP modes are of course also present in the new Multiplayer.

Important Information

Leaderboards have not been reset.

The modes are compatible with each other – players from the new Multiplayer as well as Legacy Multiplayer can play with each other. The exception is for the new Multiplayer sessions with the Allowed Planes option enabled. This feature is only available in the new Multiplayer.

There are no differences in game balance between modes.

We hope that you’ll enjoy the new update. Since the update required a lot of changes, please let us know if you encounter any bugs or problems. Feel free to use our support form or leave a note on our Discord.