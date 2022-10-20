 Skip to content

Requisition VR update for 20 October 2022

Requisition VR releases in a few hours!

Hey Nevermonsters!
In a few hours, we will release the action survival shooter Requisition VR for Steam Early Access!

Thank you for your help and support! This game wouldn't be possible without you!
