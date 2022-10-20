2022/10/20 V1.0.23 udpate log

Strengthened the boxing master's skill [Heishan Daniel].

The original description of this skill is:

[Bull fighting across the mountain] This... is an invincible blow! The last combo will add a lot of damage and a powerful blow.

The current version is changed to:

[Fight cattle across the mountain] (Passive skill - increase movement speed) This... is an invincible blow! The last combo will add a lot of damage and powerful blow, causing additional damage to humans (the less the player's HP, the higher the bonus, and the damage will not exceed 5% of the target's maximum HP at most).

2 The CD of the shoehorse is changed from 15 seconds to 10, so that players can travel more conveniently.

3 The attack skill [Moon Chop] issued by the puppet summoned by Boss will no longer be blocked by his own rope.