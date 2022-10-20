 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

西部幻想 West Fantasy update for 20 October 2022

2022/10/20 V1.0.23 udpate log

Share · View all patches · Build 9762052 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Strengthened the boxing master's skill [Heishan Daniel].

The original description of this skill is:

[Bull fighting across the mountain] This... is an invincible blow! The last combo will add a lot of damage and a powerful blow.

The current version is changed to:

[Fight cattle across the mountain] (Passive skill - increase movement speed) This... is an invincible blow! The last combo will add a lot of damage and powerful blow, causing additional damage to humans (the less the player's HP, the higher the bonus, and the damage will not exceed 5% of the target's maximum HP at most).

2 The CD of the shoehorse is changed from 15 seconds to 10, so that players can travel more conveniently.

3 The attack skill [Moon Chop] issued by the puppet summoned by Boss will no longer be blocked by his own rope.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2153391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link