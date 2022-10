Share · View all patches · Build 9761892 · Last edited 20 October 2022 – 11:59:19 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

I'm so excited to announce that 0.71 has been released!

This new update brings two new zones:

Zone 11: A fast zone with a train that's been abandoned and its tracks as the main attraction.

Zone 12 (Aeroplane): A mostly empty zone with only two planes (one broken in half) and a handful of debris on which to jump, a great challenge for Polpo!

Only the weak can be brave!

-Montegallo

