Early Access First Major Update Release!

Hello There, Castaways! 🏝️
After tending to your crops, you decide to go for a walk on the beach with your critter friend. It runs past you, jumping, while you crouch to pick some frogs.
You hear your furry companion making noises, trying to alert you. But as you raise your head to check on it, you bump it into something and fall backwards.
What was that? As you stare forward, you see a wooden chest opening up. Your lil' pal stands by your side looking anxiously at it. On it, there's a plaque that reads:
Ikonei Island's First Major Update!
You get up, approach the chest and stare inside. Here's what you see!
🐸 Huge Creature Pass
A castaway is never alone! Explore the island with all of your critter frens ♥
Wanna take a closer look when interacting with your lil' pals? We got you!
Companions can now be commanded to perform their actions! Bonding is no longer required, but still possible.
It's not pss pss pss, it's [insert name]! Give nicknames to your pals - which will be shown above their heads - and check how happy they are with the mood meter feature.
Creatures can now be fed, washed, and played with to increase their mood and experience bar!
And more:
- Improved locomotion animations for all companions (Stormdog, Otterlot, Longhorn, Axepecker, and Bibi);
- Improved creature summoning and dismissing;
- Improved Hogbunny dismiss animation;
- Extended animations for playing with the creatures;
- Improved idle animation for Stormdog.
🏘️ Home Sweet Home
Have you ever dreamed of living in a tree house? Now you can!
You can also decorate a cave house however you like! We've prepared a lot of new placeables for you ♥!
You can even put all 3 houses in the same spot to make your own little hamlet if you wish!
👩🌾 Easier Farming
You can use the crops on your farm to do all kinds of things, like restore health, feed your creatures or make some profit. To this end, we wanted to make sure that farming felt easy and fluid to do.
Orientation of tilled ground should now feel even better, and it will be easy to design your farm however you want!
We also wanted to speed up the process for players a bit, so players will now be instantly gratified with new crops after pollinating the plants with the Queen Bibi, or the Pollen Bag.
And more:
-
Seed Pods
- Monsters now drop Seed Pods instead of Seeds, based on what region they’re in
- These Seed Pods can be used to craft the different seeds that the enemies no longer drop
- Petals refined in the Cutter now make Pollen Bags directly, no longer creating Pollen
-
Plant Definitions
- Uprooting a plant now gives the relevant Seed Pod back
🧰 Get Fishing & Digging
Although creatures remain the primary way to explore further into Ikonei Island, and collect raw materials, we felt that there were a couple of tools missing from the player kit.
Players will now have the ability to dig with their new shovel, and fish with their fishing rods. Get digging, and who knows what you might find!
And more:
-
Watering Can
- Watering ability has had its radius reduced
- Activate animation on water pump when refilling the Watering Can
-
Fishing Nodes
- Added more fishing nodes in multiple areas
✨ Tutorials, New Audio Options, Enhanced Inventory, & More!
Tutorials have been implemented, new balancing pass on prices of items, adding stacks to the construction alters, and more easily dropping items from inventory have all been added.
Check out the full list of updates below!
💯 Quality of Life Improvements
- Improved flow at the beginning of the game
- Better player economy (balancing pass)
- Improved farming abilities (easier to tile, target, and otherwise tend to farm)
- “Add All” items action when interacting with construction alters and refineries
- Added “Drop Items” action from inventory
- Added tracking of work orders
- Sleeping in a bed enabled during daytime
- Workbench prompts and map markers disabled until the first shrine is fixed
🛋️ Decorations
- Added 11 more decorations to the various shops with an “Outdoor” theme
- Added animations for the 11 new decorations
👊Combat
-
Monsters
- Removed multiple monster spawners at the beginning of the game
- All monsters have had their health reduced
-
Weapons
- Club area of effect damage has been increased
- All weapons have had their damage increased
💬 NPCs
- Added an alternative speaking animation for the octi pilot, Milas Morgenshell
💎 Resource Gathering
-
Wild Flowers
- Uprooting Flowers now always give Petals
- Uprooting Leaf Bush now always gives Leaves
-
Amri Machines
- Amri Machines now drop more loot, as well as Amri
🎒 Inventory
- Increased max inventory size from 56 to 70
- Increased starting inventory slots from 16 to 20
- Updated inventory menu, chest menu, and sell chest menu to be 10 slots wide
- Moved health bar and currency counter in the inventory menu to fill empty space
- Reduced max slots in Duffel Bag from 24 to 20
- Increased max slots in Tall Bag from 56 to 60
- Increased starting slots in Sell Chest from 24 to 30
- Increased amount of slots InventoryUpgrade pickup adds from 8 to 10
- Added 2 slots to the equipment bar
- Added keyboard mapping buttons for selecting slots 9 and 10 to the remapping menu
👀Visuals
- Improvements to various particle systems
- Creatures have VFX to indicate their mood change
- Made path towards longhorn more pronounced
📝GUI
-
Tutorials added
- Basics
- Pirate Camps
- Combat
- Farming
- Housing
- Crafting
- Resources
- Creatures
-
Added patch notes button to the main menu screen
-
Added new icons for emotes, tools, and placeables
-
Seeds now have their own category in the crafting menu
-
Updated visuals keyboard input icons
-
Scaled-down map icons slightly
-
Added “thank you” message when submitting feedback
-
Clicking outside an opened submenu in the main menu now closes the opened menu
-
Added dropdown menu to audio settings
-
Mouse sensitivity slider added
-
Page indicator for equipment bar added
🎮 Input/Controller
- Space Bar no longer opens inventory
- Picking Up items moved to X on Controller, Right Mouse Button/F on Keyboard
- Tools, Weapon, and Combo moved to the Left Mouse Button.
- Players can now talk to statues and pick up items while having tool or weapon equipped
- Pollinate and Watering moved to the Left Mouse Button
- Tools and weapon usage moved to the Left Mouse Button
- Creature abilities moved to the Left Mouse Button
- Stomp Tile moved to Right Mouse Button / X
- Otterlot Fishing ability moved to Left Mouse Button / A
- Pick Up moved to Right Mouse Button / X
- "Cancel" moved to Spacebar
🎶 Audio
- Optimized music system with more dynamics, and changes between regions
- New Audio Silence system on the menu that lets players choose if the music will play constantly or with pauses in between while exploring
- New Explore Music for areas where the Shrines have yet to be repaired
- New Combat Music for areas where the Shrines have yet to be repaired
- New Misophonic Slider - Players can tone down snores, eating, and other foley sounds
- New sounds for all new placeable objects
- New creature sounds
- Navigating menu sounds updated
➕ Miscellaneous
- Player can now rotate the character in the inventory menu with the right stick
- General improvements to AI and pathfinding. (Enemies & Companions)
🐛 Bugs Fixes
- Fixed multiple areas where players could get stuck
- Fixed issue causing the player to be unable to craft the Pebbleput Pants
- Fixed typo in dialogue relating to the first Pirate Camp
- Plants will no longer block the ability to till the ground
- Various texture bug fixes
- Players can no longer spam-feed companions
- The knockback effect when attacking a resource node was only triggered sometimes
- Players can no longer be defeated while fast traveling
- Companions will no longer sometimes evolve when at max level
- Time can no longer be frozen after fixing the first shrine and then saving and loading
- House workbench markers no longer reappear on the map after being completed
- Hold to activate actions now properly update the hold progress circle when being activated
- The preview of the item being added to the workbench no longer gets stuck when cycling through many items
- Audio settings are now being saved
- Chest menu now says character name when trading with another player character
- Quests are now clickable with a mouse in the quest menu
- All buttons in the settings menu are now clickable with a mouse
- Clicking an item in the shop no longer purchases without displaying the description first
🔥 Ikonei Island Is Fully In Your Hands! And One Click Away:
💙 Thank You For All Your Support
None of this would have been possible without your support and continuous feedback. So truly, a huge thank you from the bottom of the hearts of the whole Snowcastle team!!!
By the way, you can also check the full list of patch notes here and the video we put together talking about it below:
We'll see you on the island,
Snowcastle Games
Changed files in this update