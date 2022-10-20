Early Access First Major Update Release!

Hello There, Castaways! 🏝️

After tending to your crops, you decide to go for a walk on the beach with your critter friend. It runs past you, jumping, while you crouch to pick some frogs.

You hear your furry companion making noises, trying to alert you. But as you raise your head to check on it, you bump it into something and fall backwards.

What was that? As you stare forward, you see a wooden chest opening up. Your lil' pal stands by your side looking anxiously at it. On it, there's a plaque that reads:

You get up, approach the chest and stare inside. Here's what you see!

🐸 Huge Creature Pass



A castaway is never alone! Explore the island with all of your critter frens ♥



Wanna take a closer look when interacting with your lil' pals? We got you!



Companions can now be commanded to perform their actions! Bonding is no longer required, but still possible.



It's not pss pss pss, it's [insert name]! Give nicknames to your pals - which will be shown above their heads - and check how happy they are with the mood meter feature.



Creatures can now be fed, washed, and played with to increase their mood and experience bar!

And more:

Improved locomotion animations for all companions (Stormdog, Otterlot, Longhorn, Axepecker, and Bibi);

Improved creature summoning and dismissing;

Improved Hogbunny dismiss animation;

Extended animations for playing with the creatures;

Improved idle animation for Stormdog.

🏘️ Home Sweet Home



Have you ever dreamed of living in a tree house? Now you can!



You can also decorate a cave house however you like! We've prepared a lot of new placeables for you ♥!



You can even put all 3 houses in the same spot to make your own little hamlet if you wish!

👩‍🌾 Easier Farming



You can use the crops on your farm to do all kinds of things, like restore health, feed your creatures or make some profit. To this end, we wanted to make sure that farming felt easy and fluid to do.

Orientation of tilled ground should now feel even better, and it will be easy to design your farm however you want!



We also wanted to speed up the process for players a bit, so players will now be instantly gratified with new crops after pollinating the plants with the Queen Bibi, or the Pollen Bag.

And more:

Seed Pods Monsters now drop Seed Pods instead of Seeds, based on what region they’re in These Seed Pods can be used to craft the different seeds that the enemies no longer drop Petals refined in the Cutter now make Pollen Bags directly, no longer creating Pollen

Plant Definitions Uprooting a plant now gives the relevant Seed Pod back



🧰 Get Fishing & Digging



Although creatures remain the primary way to explore further into Ikonei Island, and collect raw materials, we felt that there were a couple of tools missing from the player kit.

Players will now have the ability to dig with their new shovel, and fish with their fishing rods. Get digging, and who knows what you might find!

And more:

Watering Can Watering ability has had its radius reduced Activate animation on water pump when refilling the Watering Can

Fishing Nodes Added more fishing nodes in multiple areas



✨ Tutorials, New Audio Options, Enhanced Inventory, & More!



Tutorials have been implemented, new balancing pass on prices of items, adding stacks to the construction alters, and more easily dropping items from inventory have all been added.

Check out the full list of updates below!

💯 Quality of Life Improvements

Improved flow at the beginning of the game

Better player economy (balancing pass)

Improved farming abilities (easier to tile, target, and otherwise tend to farm)

“Add All” items action when interacting with construction alters and refineries

Added “Drop Items” action from inventory

Added tracking of work orders

Sleeping in a bed enabled during daytime

Workbench prompts and map markers disabled until the first shrine is fixed

🛋️ Decorations

Added 11 more decorations to the various shops with an “Outdoor” theme

Added animations for the 11 new decorations

👊Combat

Monsters Removed multiple monster spawners at the beginning of the game All monsters have had their health reduced

Weapons Club area of effect damage has been increased All weapons have had their damage increased



💬 NPCs

Added an alternative speaking animation for the octi pilot, Milas Morgenshell

💎 Resource Gathering

Wild Flowers Uprooting Flowers now always give Petals Uprooting Leaf Bush now always gives Leaves

Amri Machines Amri Machines now drop more loot, as well as Amri



🎒 Inventory

Increased max inventory size from 56 to 70

Increased starting inventory slots from 16 to 20

Updated inventory menu, chest menu, and sell chest menu to be 10 slots wide

Moved health bar and currency counter in the inventory menu to fill empty space

Reduced max slots in Duffel Bag from 24 to 20

Increased max slots in Tall Bag from 56 to 60

Increased starting slots in Sell Chest from 24 to 30

Increased amount of slots InventoryUpgrade pickup adds from 8 to 10

Added 2 slots to the equipment bar

Added keyboard mapping buttons for selecting slots 9 and 10 to the remapping menu

👀Visuals

Improvements to various particle systems

Creatures have VFX to indicate their mood change

Made path towards longhorn more pronounced

📝GUI

Tutorials added Basics Pirate Camps Combat Farming Housing Crafting Resources Creatures

Added patch notes button to the main menu screen

Added new icons for emotes, tools, and placeables

Seeds now have their own category in the crafting menu

Updated visuals keyboard input icons

Scaled-down map icons slightly

Added “thank you” message when submitting feedback

Clicking outside an opened submenu in the main menu now closes the opened menu

Added dropdown menu to audio settings

Mouse sensitivity slider added

Page indicator for equipment bar added

🎮 Input/Controller

Space Bar no longer opens inventory

Picking Up items moved to X on Controller, Right Mouse Button/F on Keyboard

Tools, Weapon, and Combo moved to the Left Mouse Button.

Players can now talk to statues and pick up items while having tool or weapon equipped

Pollinate and Watering moved to the Left Mouse Button

Tools and weapon usage moved to the Left Mouse Button

Creature abilities moved to the Left Mouse Button

Stomp Tile moved to Right Mouse Button / X

Otterlot Fishing ability moved to Left Mouse Button / A

Pick Up moved to Right Mouse Button / X

"Cancel" moved to Spacebar

🎶 Audio

Optimized music system with more dynamics, and changes between regions

New Audio Silence system on the menu that lets players choose if the music will play constantly or with pauses in between while exploring

New Explore Music for areas where the Shrines have yet to be repaired

New Combat Music for areas where the Shrines have yet to be repaired

New Misophonic Slider - Players can tone down snores, eating, and other foley sounds

New sounds for all new placeable objects

New creature sounds

Navigating menu sounds updated

➕ Miscellaneous

Player can now rotate the character in the inventory menu with the right stick

General improvements to AI and pathfinding. (Enemies & Companions)

🐛 Bugs Fixes

Fixed multiple areas where players could get stuck

Fixed issue causing the player to be unable to craft the Pebbleput Pants

Fixed typo in dialogue relating to the first Pirate Camp

Plants will no longer block the ability to till the ground

Various texture bug fixes

Players can no longer spam-feed companions

The knockback effect when attacking a resource node was only triggered sometimes

Players can no longer be defeated while fast traveling

Companions will no longer sometimes evolve when at max level

Time can no longer be frozen after fixing the first shrine and then saving and loading

House workbench markers no longer reappear on the map after being completed

Hold to activate actions now properly update the hold progress circle when being activated

The preview of the item being added to the workbench no longer gets stuck when cycling through many items

Audio settings are now being saved

Chest menu now says character name when trading with another player character

Quests are now clickable with a mouse in the quest menu

All buttons in the settings menu are now clickable with a mouse

Clicking an item in the shop no longer purchases without displaying the description first

💙 Thank You For All Your Support

None of this would have been possible without your support and continuous feedback. So truly, a huge thank you from the bottom of the hearts of the whole Snowcastle team!!!

By the way, you can also check the full list of patch notes here and the video we put together talking about it below:



We'll see you on the island,

Snowcastle Games