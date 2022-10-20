Weekly Update 338: Explore the lore!

Greetings, Warriors!

When the core of our team is working on the rework of the Guild content we announced a few weeks ago, part of us was able to deliver some fixes for various systems and features, as well as introduce the first iteration of the Lore system, which will be a neat addition to the game, expanding its plot and adding some spice to the world we are creating.

As we forecasted recently on our Discord, we’re about to host a cyclic PVP event on EU Eaglewood server global arena this Saturday! Gather a team of five brave warriors and meet other competitors at 8:00 PM GMT to take part in the tournament and have chances to win extraordinary rewards!

After the recent game sale, we are welcoming all the newcomers and wishing them the best in their adventure. We hope our community will as always take good care of you and you’ll meet a lot of new friends here. You all are more than welcome to join our official Socials and say hello to other players and the Dev Team. We are always here to assist you with any need.

And now, let’s dive into today's changes list:



The screenshot’s authors were awarded. Siegbert, Neqster, and Robin Da Hood – check your Ambers!

PVP event on Saturday!

It will start at 20:00 GMT, 22:00 CEST (GMT+2) on Saturday, October 22nd. Join us in the arena on the [Europe] Eaglewood server and fight for fame in 5v5 battles. We invite everyone, especially our new players! The winners will be immortalized on the in-game monuments, and everyone who will come will receive rewards! Additionally, winners of the tournament will receive a commemorative sword.

Rules:

We'll host 5v5 battles in elimination style. A group having at least one man standing at the end of a fight - wins it. The last two remaining groups will fight in the finals – a team that wins two rounds in the finals wins the event.

Reviving fallen players during a fight is forbidden.

Those are foot combat fights, so horses are not allowed.

Interrupting the event anyhow and bringing the siege engines into the arena may be sanctioned with a temporary account suspension

Team registration will start at 19:30 GMT (21:30 CEST). Stay in the arena through and after the event to receive rewards! Your hosts will be Daimon Frey and Kibsoon Resurrected

Organizing the event at this time allows players from all over the world to join, regardless of the server. We're aware that it may be a potential SoW time, so we are disabling the tokening possibility on Eaglewood on Friday, the 21st of October.

Changelog v.0.9.9.6.5 Beta

Lore system

We would like to make exploring Stoneholm more fun and rewarding, adding a bit of lore to it at the same time. We can achieve it by scattering Lore pieces all over the world while rewarding people for finding them.

In the first iteration, we are adding the first lore collection. We plan to add three more of them soon. Nation-oriented ones will be stories, cut into pieces, and spread all over the nation’s territory. The one you are receiving today is considered “common” - made of pieces unrelated to national ones, and containing some data about animals and creatures living on Stoneholm Island.

Ride across the world and search for unique monuments, milestones, and runestones and interact with them to open a special interface and add a piece to one of the collections. Remember, that the lore system is separate for each character.

There will also be an option of finding some collectibles as loot. World bosses and boss creatures will have a chance of dropping unique collectible pages that are not possible to be found anywhere else. But this addition will be introduced in the following weeks.

Completing the collection will grant you a unique title, and give you a special quest with a great reward. We wish you a lot of fun while exploring the world!

Quality of life

– Improvements to camera vertical axis smoothness.

– Polishing touches to newly added Royal Horseman skins.

Tweaks in siege events start rules

The start of the siege (and thus also the continuation) is blocked for 30 minutes before the Valley of Death tournament dedicated to the given server. From the moment of blocking, no event should start until a post-tournament event starts on a given server (that is, the one that is connected to the tournament and starts automatically after it). Only the start of the post-tournament event unlocks the possibility of starting/continuing siege events. The VoD trigger overrides the last drawn time of the next Siege. That is, if, for example, the siege time was drawn at 12:00, and the tournament was at 11: 00. This post-tournament siege (e.g. at 11:20) will overwrite the time “12:00” so that the gap between the post-tournament siege and the random siege is larger.

New screenshots

We are happy to announce that the screenshots on our Steam page have been updated, thanks to the support of our awesome community. Creators of the featured captures are receiving Ambers! Thank you for your help, and remember to post your screenshots on Steam Community Hub or our Discord to have a chance to be rewarded!

Fixes

– Fixed an issue where sometimes, if a siege event ended with the defenders winning, a continuation would start that should not have taken place.

– Fixed a problem where if a tournament ended before its base time, and the siege event started after that ended quickly with the capture of the flag, the continuation of the siege event would not start.

– Fixed an issue where technology progress after weekly diminishing could be much lower than expected by indicator.

– Fixed an unintentional behavior of AI NPCs running in circles while fighting against other AI.

– Fixed an issue where joining the guild via the recruitment board could result in an error and not sending a proper notification about joining the guild.

– Fixed an issue causing game options to be not saved when closing the window with the ESC key after making changes, for example in sound volume.

– Fixed the issue that sometimes caused items with durability below 80% could not to be sold on the market.

– Fixed a problem where siege events were continued in cases where they should not be.

– Fixed the minimaps at Volcano, Frontier Pass, Sea Wraiths events, and Valley of Death maps.

– Fixed the dialogue with Viator which could lock the questline progress.