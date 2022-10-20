Share · View all patches · Build 9761707 · Last edited 20 October 2022 – 12:09:23 UTC by Wendy

v1.01 BUG FIXES

Hey everyone, TheRealWuka (Anthony) here with a small patch to fix a few bugs in-game! Here are the following changes -

Fixed Slayers always having their invictus regen enabled (yikes)

Made Overlord's BOSS AI more intelligent, such as it not using defender kill while no defenders are alive

Fixed softlocking on 2-2

Fixed enemy panels being white blank squares on 3-9

Text now appears on opening cutscene that shows you how to skip (you could still skip, but you had to know)

Theme in Auroris now plays the current theme (rather than the one used in closed beta)

Thank you all for playing Cubelander in Early Access!