Cubelander update for 20 October 2022

v1.01 BUG FIXES

Hey everyone, TheRealWuka (Anthony) here with a small patch to fix a few bugs in-game! Here are the following changes -

  • Fixed Slayers always having their invictus regen enabled (yikes)
  • Made Overlord's BOSS AI more intelligent, such as it not using defender kill while no defenders are alive
  • Fixed softlocking on 2-2
  • Fixed enemy panels being white blank squares on 3-9
  • Text now appears on opening cutscene that shows you how to skip (you could still skip, but you had to know)
  • Theme in Auroris now plays the current theme (rather than the one used in closed beta)

Thank you all for playing Cubelander in Early Access!

  • Hyperreal Games

