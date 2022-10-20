v1.01 BUG FIXES
Hey everyone, TheRealWuka (Anthony) here with a small patch to fix a few bugs in-game! Here are the following changes -
- Fixed Slayers always having their invictus regen enabled (yikes)
- Made Overlord's BOSS AI more intelligent, such as it not using defender kill while no defenders are alive
- Fixed softlocking on 2-2
- Fixed enemy panels being white blank squares on 3-9
- Text now appears on opening cutscene that shows you how to skip (you could still skip, but you had to know)
- Theme in Auroris now plays the current theme (rather than the one used in closed beta)
Thank you all for playing Cubelander in Early Access!
- Hyperreal Games
