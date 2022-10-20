 Skip to content

Autonauts update for 20 October 2022

Autonauts just got Fully Automated!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have been as busy as a Bot! Adding, updating and fixing an array of good stuff to allow you to be the best Autonaut there is!

Here’s our top five updates:

  • A whole new mode that challenges players to build a Metropolis with only 300 Bots!
  • Countless new Bot scripting abilities and refinement updates as requested by players!
  • A quick way to share code between Bots with the new-improved Bot Database!
  • Upgraded storage transporters to help power up production!
  • A dedicated Signs Tab to help get the most from each and every Bot!

Check out the full list here: Autonauts Change Log

The timing couldn’t be any better! You can pick up Autonauts with 50% off during the Curve Games Halloween Sale and if that wasn’t enough you can also pick up the newest release from the franchise – Autonauts vs PirateBots with 20% off!

Thank you all for your continued support!

Join the Autonauts community:
Discord: https://discord.gg/K7YRt8rQPR
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Automationauts
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/Autonauts/

