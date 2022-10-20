 Skip to content

Shapebreaker - Tower Defense Deckbuilder update for 20 October 2022

Update v0.5.4

Update v0.5.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Version 0.5.4 is now live. The game now supports all aspect ratios instead of only 16:9.

Patch notes:
• Added support for all aspect ratios, not just 16:9.
• Added a new option in the settings screen that determines if a tower card shows its stats when hovering on the card or always.
• Fixed a bug that caused Shape Bomb item to remain visible in UI after using it to kill the last shapes of a wave.
• Fixed a bug that caused the Credits Extractor curio to not double the credits received when skipping a card reward.
• Fixed a bug that caused game speed to affect the animations of the title screen.

Got any feedback? Help improve the game by sharing by pressing F8 in-game, on the discussion forums on Steam or on Discord.

Enjoy!
Alexander

