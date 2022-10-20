Update v0.5.4

Hi everyone,

Version 0.5.4 is now live. The game now supports all aspect ratios instead of only 16:9.

Patch notes:

• Added support for all aspect ratios, not just 16:9.

• Added a new option in the settings screen that determines if a tower card shows its stats when hovering on the card or always.

• Fixed a bug that caused Shape Bomb item to remain visible in UI after using it to kill the last shapes of a wave.

• Fixed a bug that caused the Credits Extractor curio to not double the credits received when skipping a card reward.

• Fixed a bug that caused game speed to affect the animations of the title screen.

Got any feedback? Help improve the game by sharing by pressing F8 in-game, on the discussion forums on Steam or on Discord.

Enjoy!

Alexander