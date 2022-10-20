King of the Hill Season 2 | New Quest, Balance Update

UPDATE 1.1
This is a small balance update. We fixed the things that needed fixing and strengthened/weakened the things that needed strengthening/weakening. We also added a new quest!
Actually, we are working on a secret mechanic with secret content! No details just yet, because it's a secret! d'Spot ordered us to build hype without giving anything away, which is what we're doing.
• New Quest •
- Class: Shooters -
Available at level 6. Once completed, you can gain a mutation for Shooters: Rubber Bullets.
• Balance Changes •
UNITS
-
Nerfed Punisher, Tier 5 item for Shooters
- Damage: 125->110
- Bonus damage per level: 7%->4%
- Number of ability attacks: 12->8
- Ability cooldown: 8->10 сек.
-
Dr. Octopus's Claws
- Price: 27->24
- Health per level: 6%->10%
-
Shinigami
- Bonus damage and attack speed per attack: 30%->15%
- Base damage: 80->110
-
Catbot
- Damage: 45->35
- Health: 199->229
MUTATIONS
-
Cleansing
- Mana cost: 15->40
- Cooldown: 10->20
-
Stonewall
- Drops starting at level 5
- Armor bonus: 30->60
-
Soul Destruction
- Reduction to magic resistance: -100%->50%
-
Thunder Lance
- Chance to summon lightning: 10%->15%
-
What a Spark!
- Damage: 60->80 per second.
- Chance to trigger: 40%->50%
-
NanoMineSweeper
- Damage: 110->150
-
Last Word
- Armor bonus: 70->100
-
Final Gift
- Health bonus: 100->200
-
Final Aid
- Damage bonus: 70->100
MUTATION TREE
-
SALE!
- Price: [10, 25, 40] -> [10, 20, 30]
-
Topochlorians
- Price: [15, 25, 35, 45, 60, 80, 100, 150] -> [15, 25, 35, 45, 60, 80, 110, 140]
- Damage bonus: [30, 60, 110, 180, 250, 340, 450, 600] -> [40, 80, 130, 190, 280, 380, 480, 600]
-
Health multiplier
- Health bonus: [50, 90, 160, 300, 500, 650, 800, 900] -> [50, 100, 200, 400, 550, 700, 800, 900]
We've also fixed the bug where in all difficulty modes except Normal, the number of rooms generated at levels 2 and 3 was still between 8 and 10. Now, in all modes except Crazy and Brawl, a fixed number of rooms will be generated on levels 1-3, just like in Normal mode.
King of the Hill Season 1 Results
THE WINNERS:
[table]
[tr]
[th]1.🥇Дранiк[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]2.🥈<#B80027>Despot (formerly known as Lectrice)[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]3.🥉Falke[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
Congratulations, puny humans! Special medals have been added to your nickname on the KotH leaderboards.
Season 2 starts now and ends on November 10th at 4 pm UTC.
