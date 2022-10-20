 Skip to content

Despot's Game: Dystopian Army Builder update for 20 October 2022

King of the Hill Season 2 | New Quest, Balance Update

UPDATE 1.1

This is a small balance update. We fixed the things that needed fixing and strengthened/weakened the things that needed strengthening/weakening. We also added a new quest!

Actually, we are working on a secret mechanic with secret content! No details just yet, because it's a secret! d'Spot ordered us to build hype without giving anything away, which is what we're doing.

• New Quest •

- Class: Shooters -


Available at level 6. Once completed, you can gain a mutation for Shooters: Rubber Bullets.

• Balance Changes •

UNITS

  • Nerfed Punisher, Tier 5 item for Shooters

    • Damage: 125->110
    • Bonus damage per level: 7%->4%
    • Number of ability attacks: 12->8
    • Ability cooldown: 8->10 сек.

  • Dr. Octopus's Claws

    • Price: 27->24
    • Health per level: 6%->10%

  • Shinigami

    • Bonus damage and attack speed per attack: 30%->15%
    • Base damage: 80->110

  • Catbot

    • Damage: 45->35
    • Health: 199->229
MUTATIONS

  • Cleansing

    • Mana cost: 15->40
    • Cooldown: 10->20

  • Stonewall

    • Drops starting at level 5
    • Armor bonus: 30->60

  • Soul Destruction

    • Reduction to magic resistance: -100%->50%

  • Thunder Lance

    • Chance to summon lightning: 10%->15%

  • What a Spark!

    • Damage: 60->80 per second.
    • Chance to trigger: 40%->50%

  • NanoMineSweeper

    • Damage: 110->150

  • Last Word

    • Armor bonus: 70->100

  • Final Gift

    • Health bonus: 100->200

  • Final Aid

    • Damage bonus: 70->100
MUTATION TREE

  • SALE!

    • Price: [10, 25, 40] -> [10, 20, 30]

  • Topochlorians

    • Price: [15, 25, 35, 45, 60, 80, 100, 150] -> [15, 25, 35, 45, 60, 80, 110, 140]
    • Damage bonus: [30, 60, 110, 180, 250, 340, 450, 600] -> [40, 80, 130, 190, 280, 380, 480, 600]

  • Health multiplier

    • Health bonus: [50, 90, 160, 300, 500, 650, 800, 900] -> [50, 100, 200, 400, 550, 700, 800, 900]

We've also fixed the bug where in all difficulty modes except Normal, the number of rooms generated at levels 2 and 3 was still between 8 and 10. Now, in all modes except Crazy and Brawl, a fixed number of rooms will be generated on levels 1-3, just like in Normal mode.

King of the Hill Season 1 Results

THE WINNERS:

[table]
[tr]
[th]1.🥇Дранiк[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]2.🥈<#B80027>Despot (formerly known as Lectrice)[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]3.🥉Falke[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]

Congratulations, puny humans! Special medals have been added to your nickname on the KotH leaderboards.

Season 2 starts now and ends on November 10th at 4 pm UTC.

