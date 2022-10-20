King of the Hill Season 2 | New Quest, Balance Update

This is a small balance update. We fixed the things that needed fixing and strengthened/weakened the things that needed strengthening/weakening. We also added a new quest!

Actually, we are working on a secret mechanic with secret content! No details just yet, because it's a secret! d'Spot ordered us to build hype without giving anything away, which is what we're doing.

• New Quest •

- Class: Shooters -



Available at level 6. Once completed, you can gain a mutation for Shooters: Rubber Bullets.

• Balance Changes •

UNITS

Nerfed Punisher , Tier 5 item for Shooters Damage: 125->110 Bonus damage per level: 7%->4% Number of ability attacks: 12->8 Ability cooldown: 8->10 сек.

Dr. Octopus's Claws Price: 27->24 Health per level: 6%->10%

Shinigami Bonus damage and attack speed per attack: 30%->15% Base damage: 80->110

Catbot Damage: 45->35 Health: 199->229



MUTATIONS

Cleansing Mana cost: 15->40 Cooldown: 10->20

Stonewall Drops starting at level 5 Armor bonus: 30->60

Soul Destruction Reduction to magic resistance: -100%->50%

Thunder Lance Chance to summon lightning: 10%->15%

What a Spark! Damage: 60->80 per second. Chance to trigger: 40%->50%

NanoMineSweeper Damage: 110->150

Last Word Armor bonus: 70->100

Final Gift Health bonus: 100->200

Final Aid Damage bonus: 70->100



MUTATION TREE

SALE! Price: [10, 25, 40] -> [10, 20, 30]

Topochlorians Price: [15, 25, 35, 45, 60, 80, 100, 150] -> [15, 25, 35, 45, 60, 80, 110, 140] Damage bonus: [30, 60, 110, 180, 250, 340, 450, 600] -> [40, 80, 130, 190, 280, 380, 480, 600]

Health multiplier Health bonus: [50, 90, 160, 300, 500, 650, 800, 900] -> [50, 100, 200, 400, 550, 700, 800, 900]



We've also fixed the bug where in all difficulty modes except Normal, the number of rooms generated at levels 2 and 3 was still between 8 and 10. Now, in all modes except Crazy and Brawl, a fixed number of rooms will be generated on levels 1-3, just like in Normal mode.

King of the Hill Season 1 Results

THE WINNERS:

[table]

[tr]

[th]1.🥇Дранiк[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]2.🥈<#B80027>Despot (formerly known as Lectrice)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]3.🥉Falke[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]



Congratulations, puny humans! Special medals have been added to your nickname on the KotH leaderboards.

Season 2 starts now and ends on November 10th at 4 pm UTC.

