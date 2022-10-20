Third update is here!

Hello,
Here is the third patch note of Bibots!
We focused on fixing bugs that were mainly reported on our discord, we thank you again for the feedback you give us there!
We also brought new interface elements for clarity and to give more informations to the player, especially to be able to compare the basic damage of weapons without having to pick them up.
We are actively working on the integration of achievements as it is a feature that has been requested a lot, it will be available very soon.
PATCH NOTE :
User Interface:
- Added an element in the UI that displays the base damage of the equipped weapon
- Added an element in the weapon pop ups interface that indicates the base damage of the weapon the player is interacting with
- Added an element in the character selection menu interface to make it clearer which composup is currently hovered by the player
Passives :
- Balanced the bonus given by the passive "The Digger" on energy packs
Others:
- Made a change on the time of the speedrun doors. Now the doors require a time that is specific to the current biome rather than a cumulative time to be opened.
Bugs :
- Fixed a bug that allowed the player to upgrade the weapon beyond the 5 chip slots limit
- Fixed a collision issue that allowed the player to exit the "Maghamir" boss room
- Fixed a bug on the tactical ability "Lockpick". Now when the player will use this ability to open the door with 3 locks in the second biome, the uses of the ability will be spent correctly
- Fixed a bug on the "Business is business" passive that could cause a difference between the real price of an item and the one displayed in the interface
- Fixed a bug that prevented the "Ultimate Pride" passive from working properly
