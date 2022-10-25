Halloween Event | Update 0.4.1 Is Live

Hello, Deadsiders!

Darkness descends on the peninsula and the creatures of the night have already invaded the world of Deadside. It's time to show the pumpkin heads whose turf it is.

At 02:00am PDT / 09:00am GMT on October 25, the Halloween-themed update 0.4.1 will be deployed on live servers.

⚠️During the update deployment, servers may be temporarily unavailable. The game client needs to be updated.

The event will last from October 25 until the next update. During this time, you will be able to find Halloween themed masks, helmets and weapons with unique skins. These items can only be obtained during the event, and will be kept in your inventory after the event.

Immerse yourself in the holiday atmosphere and collect a set of skins in the game:

[table]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td] [/td]

[td] [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td] [/td]

[td] [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td] [/td]

[td] [/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

The update also includes some important fixes and improvements, based on community feedback, that will have an impact on the overall gameplay.

Changes and improvements:

Halloween-themed masks and helmets have been added to the game world and the bots' gear;

Weapons with halloween-themed skins are available in mission rewards, locked crates, and locations in the game world;

Increased spawn for soda in the world;

Added spawn of construction tools in locations;

The horizontal swaying of sniper rifles has been corrected;

The recoil of shotguns has been corrected;

The impact particles are optimized for some surfaces.

Fixes:

Fixed duplication of items in open and closed loot boxes;

Fixed a game crash caused by the player highlighting the container on subsequent exit from the server;

Fixed incorrect VFX of shooting at an inactive campfire.

We see numerous questions regarding the 0.5.0 update and will share news on this very soon. Stay tuned.

Bad Pixel

Join other survivors:

Twitter

Facebook

VK

YouTube

Official website