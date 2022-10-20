The Pegasus Expedition launches into Early Access NOW!

We greet you, directors!

The time is finally here, The Pegasus Expedition jumps into the Early Access and is available for you all to play!

You can experience the game’s full campaign featuring around 20 hours of gameplay, and also can expect additional content drops, new features and quality of life changes as part of the Early Access Roadmap - including four new scenarios.

Watch the official trailer now!

To summarize the game for you, here are the most important features of The Pegasus Expedition:

Immense handcrafted world – a replayable campaign set in a rich, vast world.

Conflict and tragedy – experience a deep storyline, where no-one is perfect and ends will often have to justify the means.

Choose to be the leader you wish to be – face difficult moral choices in difficult times, and suffer their consequences.

Rewarding gameplay experience – Versatile 4X gameplay with many different approaches to various challenges the campaign presents.

Meaningful diplomacy – a diverse and versatile system with over 30 independent factions in the galaxy.

Planning-based combat – manage your warfronts' bigger picture, and weigh which losses you’re willing to take for success.

That's it, the game is yours to play! Thank you very much for your support, we are open to any kind of feedback. Come join the Discord server of both the developers, Kalla Gameworks, and the publishers, Fulqrum Publishing, and let's chat about the game!

Fulqrum Publishing has also just started its Publisher Sale, ending October 27. ALL of their games are discounted, so head on the sale's website and check them out!