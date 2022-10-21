 Skip to content

Purple War update for 21 October 2022

Early Access Launch announcement!

Build 9760998

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are excited to announce that Purple War is now on Early Access!

After a successful Demo period, we have decided to launch Purple War in Early Access, granting players the opportunity to enjoy an improved version of the game and come along for the ride with us as we continue to grow and develop based on player feedback.

Humans, Orcs, and Elves alike - once more, come join us in Davios and lead your allies to victory!

Please note the Demo version of the game is removed and deactivated as the Early Access is launched.

Thank you,
Purple War team

