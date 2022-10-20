ALT://Rundown 1.0 is out – GTFO will only grow from here

Welcome back to The Complex, prisoners. With ALT://Rundown 1.0 Deviation we are going back to where it all began. However, your memories may fail you as this nightmare is not what it used to be. When you revisit the six expeditions you will realize that things have changed down there — and not for the better. You must work together or you will die together.
And die you will. With no checkpoints, these challenges come with no second (third, fourth or fifth) chances. Your ability to adapt and survive will be tested just as before, but with the added bonuses of boosters and bots if you need a helping hand to extract safely.
If you would happen to clear all expeditions in ALT://Rundown 1.0 you will be rewarded with the Omneco Pro-Tech Mark I mask.
In this second phase of GTFO we will not remove any expeditions and with every revisited Rundown the number of available experiences will only grow.
Patch notes
New Features & changes
- Added ALT://Rundown 1 Deviation with 6 Expeditions
- Updated menu UI to support ALT://Rundowns
- Renamed “Evaluation” expedition to “Training”, accessible from the Rundown selection
- Added ability to rotate vanity items in apparel section
- Added audio cue when a player receives resources
- Updated icon for Unknown Vanity Item rewards
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug where bots would drop carriable items when climbing ladders
- Fixed bug where the hacking tool, Map & Objectives showed incorrect key bindings
- Fixed bug where the “Extended” text was hard to read on the Intel Popup
- Fixed bug with the thermal sight where the fog used the screen coordinates instead of the projected “camera” coordinates
Weapon Changes
Added Combat Shotgun
- Reduced cone size
- Increased range
- Increased max ammo
Added Machinegun (Low RPM)
- Significantly increased max ammo
Carbine
- Reduced hip fire spread Slightly increased range Increased body shot damage
- Increased magazine size
Precision Rifle
- Reduced magazine size
High Caliber Pistol
- Reduced damage
- Increased ammo capacity
- Increased range
Sniper Sentry
- Increased fire delay, including Biotrack Symbiosis
- Increased start delay, including Biotrack Symbiosis
Changed files in this update