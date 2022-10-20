ALT://Rundown 1.0 is out – GTFO will only grow from here

Welcome back to The Complex, prisoners. With ALT://Rundown 1.0 Deviation we are going back to where it all began. However, your memories may fail you as this nightmare is not what it used to be. When you revisit the six expeditions you will realize that things have changed down there — and not for the better. You must work together or you will die together.

And die you will. With no checkpoints, these challenges come with no second (third, fourth or fifth) chances. Your ability to adapt and survive will be tested just as before, but with the added bonuses of boosters and bots if you need a helping hand to extract safely.

If you would happen to clear all expeditions in ALT://Rundown 1.0 you will be rewarded with the Omneco Pro-Tech Mark I mask.

In this second phase of GTFO we will not remove any expeditions and with every revisited Rundown the number of available experiences will only grow.

Patch notes

New Features & changes

Added ALT://Rundown 1 Deviation with 6 Expeditions

Updated menu UI to support ALT://Rundowns

Renamed “Evaluation” expedition to “Training”, accessible from the Rundown selection

Added ability to rotate vanity items in apparel section

Added audio cue when a player receives resources

Updated icon for Unknown Vanity Item rewards

Bug Fixes

Fixed bug where bots would drop carriable items when climbing ladders

Fixed bug where the hacking tool, Map & Objectives showed incorrect key bindings

Fixed bug where the “Extended” text was hard to read on the Intel Popup

Fixed bug with the thermal sight where the fog used the screen coordinates instead of the projected “camera” coordinates

Weapon Changes

Added Combat Shotgun

Reduced cone size

Increased range

Increased max ammo

Added Machinegun (Low RPM)

Significantly increased max ammo

Carbine

Reduced hip fire spread Slightly increased range Increased body shot damage

Increased magazine size

Precision Rifle

Reduced magazine size

High Caliber Pistol

Reduced damage

Increased ammo capacity

Increased range

Sniper Sentry