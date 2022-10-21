Ver 2.13.700 New Ally Aisha

Share · View all patches · Build 9760960 · Last edited 21 October 2022 – 04:09:08 UTC by Wendy

New Encounters

Encounters

・Another Style Aristocrat... Soira (Another Style) is available.

・Fateful Encounter (Paid, 2 Times Max) is available.

・The "Ally Encounters" under Regular Encounters were updated.

Campaign Information

・Chronos Stone Sale Information

・A limited time 2200 Chronos Stone package

・A limited time 4500 Chronos Stone package

▼Duration

October 21, 2022 3:00 (UTC) – November 8, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

*Each can be purchased only once

Increased login bonuses!

・Chronos Stones x20 -> Chronos Stones x100

*Duration: October 27, 2022 15:00 (UTC) – November 1, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

Identified Issue

・There are cases where the time duration for the 2,200 and 4,500 Chronos Stones' sales are displayed incorrectly.

Correct: –11/8(UTC) x1

*The issue can be fixed by updating to version 2.13.700.

Fixed the following issues

・After clearing Apocrypha: Fatum Argentauri, the Mysterious Vortex does not appear on the Antiquity page of the Another Dungeon map.

・There are cases where the display becomes distorted in some areas in the future Garulea Continent.

・Text and display issues.

・Other small bugs.