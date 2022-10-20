-New hero! (You must pass the first Loop to unlock it, if you have already passed it, you must pass it again on Loop 1+).
Warning: this character is weaker than the others, as intended.
-Global visual environment update, feel free to criticize if you don't like the changes, I have some doubts about them.
-Stores now have consumables more often, and their range is expanded.
-Bug fixes.
Chrono Survival update for 20 October 2022
Patch 0.29 (Cursed)
