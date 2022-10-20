[Complete] 10/20/2022 Patch Notes

Greetings Cronians!

We would like to inform everyone that the emergency maintenance is over and the servers are now up and running.

[Patch Notes] Client Version: 20221020

• Halloween Dungeon (NPC Death) is already fixed, NPC will no longer be can be killed by the players resulting to NPC is missing from other users.

Compensation:

-Spirit of Evil x1

-Cute Choco Avatar (30 Minutes) x1

You can join the official Discord channel and discuss with the moderators about the game. (https://discord.gg/whNJ6QAh)

We thank you for your never-ending support for Cronous Global, see you all inside the game!

Best Regards,

Cronous Global Valofe Team