Spooky things are approaching...

Fall is upon us, and dark things might lurk around the corner.
We have updated Creatures: The Albian Years, and you should see Steam downloading and applying the update automatically.
Here is a list of what we did:
Creatures 2 Hallowe'en Pack
This pack of seasonal COBs for Creatures 2 was initially developed by Creature Labs back in the day, but has not previously been included in Albian Years. It adds the following injectable items:
Decorations
Devilish critter
Ghost
Jack'Olantern
Pumpkin Pie
Skeleton
Witch
Updated files
We'd like to extend our thanks to community member EemFoo who unearthed some updated COB files from Creatures 2 life kit #1. These are official files made by CreatureLabs back in the day that should be more stable than the versions previously included.
Creatures 1 Christmas Pack 2
This pack of seasonal cobs for Creatures 1 was developed by Creature Labs and originally released in late 1997. Previously, only the first Christmas Pack was included in Albian Years.
This adds the following files to inject:
Christmas Cards.COB
Christmas Cracker.COB
Christmas Fireplace.COB
Christmas Incubator lights.COB
Christmas Lights.COB
Christmas Pudding.COB
Christmas SnowStorm.COB
Christmas Streamers.COB
Christmas Tinsel.COB
Incubator lights.COB
SnowStorm.COB
The readme containing a description for all of these objects has also been added to the main directory. Check the file "Xmas Pack 97.txt" for more information!
It also adds a new Santa Norn that you can import.
We have also continued our efforts to increase the stability of Creatures 2. There is a potential fix that may help reduce the amount of crashes related to DirectX errors, though this will require more testing on our part before we can set it live.
Changed files in this update