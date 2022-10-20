Spooky things are approaching...

Fall is upon us, and dark things might lurk around the corner.

We have updated Creatures: The Albian Years, and you should see Steam downloading and applying the update automatically.

Here is a list of what we did:

Creatures 2 Hallowe'en Pack



This pack of seasonal COBs for Creatures 2 was initially developed by Creature Labs back in the day, but has not previously been included in Albian Years. It adds the following injectable items:

Decorations

Devilish critter

Ghost

Jack'Olantern

Pumpkin Pie

Skeleton

Witch

Updated files



We'd like to extend our thanks to community member EemFoo who unearthed some updated COB files from Creatures 2 life kit #1. These are official files made by CreatureLabs back in the day that should be more stable than the versions previously included.

Creatures 1 Christmas Pack 2



This pack of seasonal cobs for Creatures 1 was developed by Creature Labs and originally released in late 1997. Previously, only the first Christmas Pack was included in Albian Years.

This adds the following files to inject:

Christmas Cards.COB

Christmas Cracker.COB

Christmas Fireplace.COB

Christmas Incubator lights.COB

Christmas Lights.COB

Christmas Pudding.COB

Christmas SnowStorm.COB

Christmas Streamers.COB

Christmas Tinsel.COB

Incubator lights.COB

SnowStorm.COB

The readme containing a description for all of these objects has also been added to the main directory. Check the file "Xmas Pack 97.txt" for more information!

It also adds a new Santa Norn that you can import.

We have also continued our efforts to increase the stability of Creatures 2. There is a potential fix that may help reduce the amount of crashes related to DirectX errors, though this will require more testing on our part before we can set it live.