Misc update

Version 0.5550920398

🎯 [Balance] Bonus range to active auxiliary item auras has been increased for Sentinel-type ships.

🎯 [Performance] Improved the performance by removing some unnecessary collision checks.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue in a few dungeon templates in act 3 which would cause the "Back" portal to generate a completely new dungeon instead of leading to the exit.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue for clients in COOP games related to completion of the final quest in Act 3.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a few incorrect texts.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a crash-related issue due to a race condition.