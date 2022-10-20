 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nienix update for 20 October 2022

Misc update

Share · View all patches · Build 9760434 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.5550920398

🎯 [Balance] Bonus range to active auxiliary item auras has been increased for Sentinel-type ships.
🎯 [Performance] Improved the performance by removing some unnecessary collision checks.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue in a few dungeon templates in act 3 which would cause the "Back" portal to generate a completely new dungeon instead of leading to the exit.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue for clients in COOP games related to completion of the final quest in Act 3.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a few incorrect texts.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a crash-related issue due to a race condition.

Changed files in this update

Nienix Content Depot 1332761
  • Loading history…
Nienix Depot Linux Depot 1332762
  • Loading history…
Nienix Depot MacOS Depot 1332763
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link