Minor Update 1.0.5

Waypoints are now color coded. Have text to indicate they are in fact waypoints and show a dashed line to their structure.

Crossbowmen have been buffed.

Volley ability has been nerfed.

Decreases siege frequency in level 1, 2, 3 and 4.

Reinforcements in level 5 now arrive 10 seconds earlier.

Generally made the first world more manageable.

As we are getting further away from the launch date I am starting to look towards the first major update. Many have asked for a mode where you have all units unlocked.

Skirmish (or battle) mode will be coming soon!