Open The Gates! update for 20 October 2022

Minor Update 1.0.5

Build 9760425 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Waypoints are now color coded. Have text to indicate they are in fact waypoints and show a dashed line to their structure.
  • Crossbowmen have been buffed.
  • Volley ability has been nerfed.
  • Decreases siege frequency in level 1, 2, 3 and 4.
  • Reinforcements in level 5 now arrive 10 seconds earlier.
  • Generally made the first world more manageable.

As we are getting further away from the launch date I am starting to look towards the first major update. Many have asked for a mode where you have all units unlocked.

Skirmish (or battle) mode will be coming soon!

