Minor Update 1.0.5
- Waypoints are now color coded. Have text to indicate they are in fact waypoints and show a dashed line to their structure.
- Crossbowmen have been buffed.
- Volley ability has been nerfed.
- Decreases siege frequency in level 1, 2, 3 and 4.
- Reinforcements in level 5 now arrive 10 seconds earlier.
- Generally made the first world more manageable.
As we are getting further away from the launch date I am starting to look towards the first major update. Many have asked for a mode where you have all units unlocked.
Skirmish (or battle) mode will be coming soon!
Changed files in this update