Controller support has been added!

Hey everyone, just wanted to let you know that the beta build now has working controller support! ... Kind of.

I am using a custom XBOX wireless controller in order to test the controller support. I have also tested it with a PS4 controller, and it works nearly perfectly (the PS button is the equipment menu...). In general, most older controller types should work (I hope).

However, due to the technicalities of each type of gamepad being manufactured differently, the mapping of the buttons may not be correct or be completely buggy. I'm still trying to figure out a good solution to make sure that the gamepad controls are at least not buggy. At this time I do not have control remapping settings in the game, but I plan to add them before the game launches.

For controllers, I have given it an aim-correction feature for the time being. When I get to adding the settings menu I will be sure to have a setting there to adjust it. Aside from controls, I have also added a "laser sight" on your weapons which points in the direction of your cursor, which should make it easier to tell where you are aiming.

I hope you can check it out and let me know how it works for you! Send me a message on the steam forums or in the discord to let me know what gamepad you used (and if it had any issues).

On a side note, I'm aware of the slowdown the game is experiencing and will be tackling the optimization issues next in the coming weeks.

Have a good one!

Cole