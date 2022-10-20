/Conspiracy/ Girls Release!

It feels like I had a long, long dream, but it's done.

A year after the pilot episode, /Conspiracy/ Girls >The Madness of Madison Delaroux releases... TODAY!

/Conspiracy/ Girls is a visual novel about cute and funny girls who go around exposing conspiracies, and getting into all sorts of trouble for doing so!

Whenever I read out that line, I laugh a little. I hope that this little visual novel makes you laugh, a lot, too!

For the next two weeks after release, I'll be around to listen and quickfix for bugs. (there shouldn't be any, you literally can watch it like half an anime season) If you have any feedback or things you want to shout at Author-kun send a message through my website (housedelaroux.com) or just post it on the Mongolian Basket Weaving Boards. ('no generals' says the janny)

I am very proud of this work which probably has a negative ESG score; which means more laughs for enjoyers of cartoon frog deities! No glowie is safe, no outlandish theory is untouched, non-magickal solution not included.

Now available for the meme price of $17.76!

Do it!

Buy /Conspiracy/ Girls today!

You will own everything and be happy!

Arthur Delaroux

