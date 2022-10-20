Patch note 1.0.4.3

Adjustments are made to address the following issues:
- Sprint being disabled when you tab out
- AI for certain enemies
- Respawn mechanic for special enemie(s)
- Thunder element becomes prerequisite to pass Dark Tunnel to prevent player to become stuck in Spirit Realm
- Adjustment to certain areas causing artifact
- Using defense crystal enable player to break through barrier
- Unable to cancel casting of Arcane
- Thunder strike causing player to fly away
- Nobeta’s footstep SFX in spirit realm
- Low health warning SFX
- Fire grimoire disappearing when not picked up
- Dark mist re-appearing in Dark Tunnel after dispelled
- Skipping Monica victory scene cause player to fall into lava and become stuck
- Adjustment to certain areas that stuck Nobeta
- Stuck in teleportation
- Part of the scripts
- When paused, elevators continue to function
We will continue to look for the cause of any existing bug.
Changed files in this update