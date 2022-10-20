Patch note 1.0.4.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9759449 · Last edited 20 October 2022 – 14:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Adjustments are made to address the following issues:

Sprint being disabled when you tab out

AI for certain enemies

Respawn mechanic for special enemie(s)

Thunder element becomes prerequisite to pass Dark Tunnel to prevent player to become stuck in Spirit Realm

Adjustment to certain areas causing artifact

Using defense crystal enable player to break through barrier

Unable to cancel casting of Arcane

Thunder strike causing player to fly away

Nobeta’s footstep SFX in spirit realm

Low health warning SFX

Fire grimoire disappearing when not picked up

Dark mist re-appearing in Dark Tunnel after dispelled

Skipping Monica victory scene cause player to fall into lava and become stuck

Adjustment to certain areas that stuck Nobeta

Stuck in teleportation

Part of the scripts

When paused, elevators continue to function

We will continue to look for the cause of any existing bug.