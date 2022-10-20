 Skip to content

Little Witch Nobeta update for 20 October 2022

Patch note 1.0.4.3

Adjustments are made to address the following issues:

  • Sprint being disabled when you tab out
  • AI for certain enemies
  • Respawn mechanic for special enemie(s)
  • Thunder element becomes prerequisite to pass Dark Tunnel to prevent player to become stuck in Spirit Realm
  • Adjustment to certain areas causing artifact
  • Using defense crystal enable player to break through barrier
  • Unable to cancel casting of Arcane
  • Thunder strike causing player to fly away
  • Nobeta’s footstep SFX in spirit realm
  • Low health warning SFX
  • Fire grimoire disappearing when not picked up
  • Dark mist re-appearing in Dark Tunnel after dispelled
  • Skipping Monica victory scene cause player to fall into lava and become stuck
  • Adjustment to certain areas that stuck Nobeta
  • Stuck in teleportation
  • Part of the scripts
  • When paused, elevators continue to function

We will continue to look for the cause of any existing bug.

