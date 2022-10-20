 Skip to content

MechNest update for 20 October 2022

Partial GamePad Supported!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Controller/gamepad partially supported.
Option/Config screen is not supported.
Use of a mouse is recommended for the main menu screen.

Update Details
Mouse/gamepad sensitivity during ADS has been separated.

