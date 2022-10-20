 Skip to content

Wraithbinder Playtest update for 20 October 2022

Update Notes for Oct 19

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Wraithbinder Playtest should now run on Steam Deck. This update fixes a missing libfmodstudio.so on the Linux version.

A summary of some other edits since the Playtest was first released on Sunday, Oct 17th:

  • Made hidden, small red orbs more rare
  • Changed healing of small red orbs from 15 to 10, medium from 25 to 20
  • Changed cost of Guardian from 125 to 300 MP
  • Disallowed building Mender in dungeon mode (this gave you infinite HP)
  • Fixed "Disk write error" when trying to install on Windows

