Update Notes for Oct 19

Wraithbinder Playtest should now run on Steam Deck. This update fixes a missing libfmodstudio.so on the Linux version.
A summary of some other edits since the Playtest was first released on Sunday, Oct 17th:
- Made hidden, small red orbs more rare
- Changed healing of small red orbs from 15 to 10, medium from 25 to 20
- Changed cost of Guardian from 125 to 300 MP
- Disallowed building Mender in dungeon mode (this gave you infinite HP)
- Fixed "Disk write error" when trying to install on Windows
Changed files in this update