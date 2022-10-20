[New build - EXPERIMENTAL] 22w42a: New Fuel Tech, hotfixes

The fuel system logic has been updated, leveraging on the item framework.

Instead of using a real-time equilibrium it now use the more simple push/pull request based system from the inventory.

It should be more straightforward to understand for newcomers.

There should be no impact to your current build.

Community Suggestion:

#4959 Right Click to take half stack.

#4961 Glow brick color is less white.

Bugfixes:

#4962 Quick Select action not working well with multi-shapes

#4955 Furnace UI not updating.

#4956 Game freeze when interacting with collector inventory.

#4957 Inventory issue after Quit to Title.

Thanks for playing!