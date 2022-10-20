[New build - EXPERIMENTAL] 22w42a: New Fuel Tech, hotfixes

The fuel system logic has been updated, leveraging on the item framework.
Instead of using a real-time equilibrium it now use the more simple push/pull request based system from the inventory.
It should be more straightforward to understand for newcomers.
There should be no impact to your current build.
Community Suggestion:
- #4959 Right Click to take half stack.
- #4961 Glow brick color is less white.
Bugfixes:
- #4962 Quick Select action not working well with multi-shapes
- #4955 Furnace UI not updating.
- #4956 Game freeze when interacting with collector inventory.
- #4957 Inventory issue after Quit to Title.
Thanks for playing!
Changed depots in experimental branch