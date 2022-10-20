 Skip to content

Starship EVO update for 20 October 2022

[New build - EXPERIMENTAL] 22w42a: New Fuel Tech, hotfixes

The fuel system logic has been updated, leveraging on the item framework.
Instead of using a real-time equilibrium it now use the more simple push/pull request based system from the inventory.
It should be more straightforward to understand for newcomers.
There should be no impact to your current build.

Community Suggestion:

  • #4959 Right Click to take half stack.
  • #4961 Glow brick color is less white.

Bugfixes:

  • #4962 Quick Select action not working well with multi-shapes
  • #4955 Furnace UI not updating.
  • #4956 Game freeze when interacting with collector inventory.
  • #4957 Inventory issue after Quit to Title.

Thanks for playing!

