 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

OBS Studio update for 20 October 2022

OBS Studio 28.1 Release Candidate 1

Share · View all patches · Build 9759127 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Note for macOS users:

Starting with this update Apple Silicon Macs will correctly run the ARM version of OBS by default.
This may lead to some plugins or VST effects not being loaded due to not being Apple Silicon compatible, so make sure to check for plugin updates.
To keep using the x86/Intel version of OBS add the "--intel" parameter to "Launch Options" (Right click -> Properties -> Launch Options).

28.1 Release Candidate 1 Changes

  • Fix Stats widget appearance and font size [tytan652]
  • Fix theme selection after clicking apply and cancel in Settings [tytan652]
  • Fix Steam launching x86 version under Rosetta [Rodney]
  • Fix crashes in apps loading macOS Virtual Camera [PatTheMav/steven-michaud]
  • Use correct title for failed replay buffer start [gxalpha]
  • Fix crash on resolution change of Windows Virtual Camera [Jim]
  • Fix possible crash when making quick UI changes [PatTheMav]
  • Fix a crash related to Windows Virtual Camera [Jim]
  • Fix crash after running autoconfig at less than 240p [r1ch]
  • Fix Max Quality and Quality NVENC Preset upgrade mappings [RytoEX]

Changed depots in beta_staging branch

View more data in app history for build 9759127
Windows Depot 1905181
macOS Depot 1905182
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link