OBS Studio 28.1 Release Candidate 1

Note for macOS users:
Starting with this update Apple Silicon Macs will correctly run the ARM version of OBS by default.
This may lead to some plugins or VST effects not being loaded due to not being Apple Silicon compatible, so make sure to check for plugin updates.
To keep using the x86/Intel version of OBS add the "--intel" parameter to "Launch Options" (Right click -> Properties -> Launch Options).
28.1 Release Candidate 1 Changes
- Fix Stats widget appearance and font size [tytan652]
- Fix theme selection after clicking apply and cancel in Settings [tytan652]
- Fix Steam launching x86 version under Rosetta [Rodney]
- Fix crashes in apps loading macOS Virtual Camera [PatTheMav/steven-michaud]
- Use correct title for failed replay buffer start [gxalpha]
- Fix crash on resolution change of Windows Virtual Camera [Jim]
- Fix possible crash when making quick UI changes [PatTheMav]
- Fix a crash related to Windows Virtual Camera [Jim]
- Fix crash after running autoconfig at less than 240p [r1ch]
- Fix Max Quality and Quality NVENC Preset upgrade mappings [RytoEX]
