New build for AI War 2! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.521_Mod_And_Tooltip_Polish

This one is more polish on some of the prototype tooltips and a few beacon things thanks to Dismiss, and then a bunch of updates in the vein of polish to the mods of Dismiss, and the Dyson Sidekick mod by Badger.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!

(Usual reminder: you can wishlist our upcoming title Heart of the Machine, if you want to keep up with it. https://store.steampowered.com/app/2001070/Heart_of_the_Machine/ We'll also be running a closed alpha on that later this year, so keep an ear out.)