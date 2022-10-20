Now the Career Mode challenges have their own description in each language.

Successfully completing a challenge (all correct answers) provides you 10k EXP points.

Soon: EXP points achievements, listening comprehension mode, more challenges, and more options and categories in Spelling Mode and Sound Check Mode.

Any feedback is welcome. Don't forget to leave a Steam review telling what you think of the game, or report a problem on the Steam Discussions Board.

Thanks!