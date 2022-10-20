 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Milliopoly - Language Quiz and Learning update for 20 October 2022

Patch 0.9

Share · View all patches · Build 9759109 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Now the Career Mode challenges have their own description in each language.
  • Successfully completing a challenge (all correct answers) provides you 10k EXP points.

Soon: EXP points achievements, listening comprehension mode, more challenges, and more options and categories in Spelling Mode and Sound Check Mode.

Any feedback is welcome. Don't forget to leave a Steam review telling what you think of the game, or report a problem on the Steam Discussions Board.
Thanks!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1822012
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link