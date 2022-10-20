🎃🎃🎃Halloween is here!🎃🎃🎃

Meow Catlovers!🎃😻🦇
We promised — we did!
It's no secret that Halloween is closely associated with cats..🎃🐈
In honor of the holiday, we have prepared new content for you as part of the Catellite-609!
We're happy to announce that
Catellite-609: feline space adventure — Mysterious Sphere available with 15% discount on Steam!
_DLC includes:
- 3 new soundtracks
- New mechanics (collectible)
- Unique metal parts at each stage (4-14)
- Sound and visual effects
- Hint about future project_
In addition owners of the main game Catellite-609: feline space adventure will be able to immerse themselves in the atmosphere of the Halloween event! The event will run until November 7th.
_Event includes:
- Unique costumes for the crew
- Bats on board
- Space pumpkins and candles_
Don't forget to buy candy and pet your pet!🎃😻🦇
_With love,
ZorKI Team_ːsteamthisː
=^^= Meow-meow =^^=
Changed files in this update