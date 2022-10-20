 Skip to content

Catellite-609: feline space adventure update for 20 October 2022

🎃🎃🎃Halloween is here!🎃🎃🎃

Meow Catlovers!🎃😻🦇

We promised — we did!

It's no secret that Halloween is closely associated with cats..🎃🐈
In honor of the holiday, we have prepared new content for you as part of the Catellite-609!

We're happy to announce that
Catellite-609: feline space adventure — Mysterious Sphere available with 15% discount on Steam!

_DLC includes:

  • 3 new soundtracks
  • New mechanics (collectible)
  • Unique metal parts at each stage (4-14)
  • Sound and visual effects
  • Hint about future project_

In addition owners of the main game Catellite-609: feline space adventure will be able to immerse themselves in the atmosphere of the Halloween event! The event will run until November 7th.

_Event includes:

  • Unique costumes for the crew
  • Bats on board
  • Space pumpkins and candles_

Don't forget to buy candy and pet your pet!🎃😻🦇

_With love,
ZorKI Team_ːsteamthisː

=^^= Meow-meow =^^=

