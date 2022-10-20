🎃🎃🎃Halloween is here!🎃🎃🎃

Share · View all patches · Build 9759089 · Last edited 20 October 2022 – 05:06:10 UTC by Wendy

Meow Catlovers!🎃😻🦇

We promised — we did!

It's no secret that Halloween is closely associated with cats..🎃🐈

In honor of the holiday, we have prepared new content for you as part of the Catellite-609!

We're happy to announce that

Catellite-609: feline space adventure — Mysterious Sphere available with 15% discount on Steam!

_DLC includes:

3 new soundtracks

New mechanics (collectible)

Unique metal parts at each stage (4-14)

Sound and visual effects

Hint about future project_

In addition owners of the main game Catellite-609: feline space adventure will be able to immerse themselves in the atmosphere of the Halloween event! The event will run until November 7th.

_Event includes:

Unique costumes for the crew

Bats on board

Space pumpkins and candles_

Don't forget to buy candy and pet your pet!🎃😻🦇

_With love,

ZorKI Team_ːsteamthisː

=^^= Meow-meow =^^=