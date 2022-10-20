 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Graduated update for 20 October 2022

Graduated" Update Log for October 20

Share · View all patches · Build 9758966 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Residents of Houhai Town! The following updates were made at noon today.

  1. Update the dialogues of some characters, add some dialogues with options.
  2. Update the AI behavior system, fix the problem that many townspeople don't go home at night, and that many townspeople suddenly appear in the middle of the night (not scary at all!)
  3. Join the moon.

In addition: crowdfunding to buy custom gear has not yet contacted the monster, please in the QQgroup @ monster

Welcome to actively give us feedback bugs! Every piece of your feedback we take very seriously.
Thank you for your support and feedback, we will continue to work hard to do more repairs and optimization.

Changed files in this update

Graduated Content Depot 1070261
  • Loading history…
Graduated Test Depot 1070262
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link