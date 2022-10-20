Graduated" Update Log for October 20

Residents of Houhai Town! The following updates were made at noon today.

Update the dialogues of some characters, add some dialogues with options. Update the AI behavior system, fix the problem that many townspeople don't go home at night, and that many townspeople suddenly appear in the middle of the night (not scary at all!) Join the moon.

In addition: crowdfunding to buy custom gear has not yet contacted the monster, please in the QQgroup @ monster

Welcome to actively give us feedback bugs! Every piece of your feedback we take very seriously.

Thank you for your support and feedback, we will continue to work hard to do more repairs and optimization.